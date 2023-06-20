Main street in downtown Warrenton came alive on Saturday as the community hosted its third annual Juneteenth Celebration.

The event brought together people from Fauquier County and surrounding localities to experience art, culture and history through the lens of the Black experience.

Among the festivities was an event outside The Open Page, where local artist Ashleigh Corrin read from two books she illustrated, “Layla’s Happiness” by Mariahadessa Ekere Tallie and “Mary Can” by singer and actress Mary J. Blige.

“This is a celebration of Black life and our joy, our experiences and our rich culture. Being able to contribute with my art and provide my experience in this industry has truly been a blessing because there’s not always been a platform for our stories, especially from our perspective,” Corrin said.

Another standout during the event was Marvel Comics’ Black Panther. Portrayed by local entertainer Chris Walker, the character was a crowd favorite, posing for photos with many of the celebration’s attendees.

When asked about his thoughts on the festivities, Walker was able to compress the meaning of Juneteenth into one word: “freedom.”

African American culture was front and center during the celebration, as a number of musicians, dancers and poets took to the main stage to offer their visions and voices.

Chihamba, a dance troop from Charlottesville, performed several dances native to the West African region including Lambaan, a traditional dance signifying the rite of passage for young ladies.

According to Lily Williams, a member for 15 years of the troop that has dedicated itself to the preservation of African cultural dance, Chihamba means “a time for healing.”

“It means everything,” she said on the significance of the Juneteenth event. “It means that we are honored to be here, that we are here because of our ancestors, it means that they deserve this celebration. If it was not for them we would not be here, they went through and suffered and endured so many things that we couldn’t endure at all today.”

Williams stated the celebration was everything encompassed for the African-American community, represented in the same of her dance troop, a time for healing.

History also had a major role to play in the event and one group brought the story of African Americans in Fauquier County to the celebration’s doorstep.

The Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County created a virtual presentation in the library, featuring research done by the organization on local Black history. This included showing documentation, pictures, articles, maps and other pieces which gave shape to the experience and a virtual tour of the group’s museum.

The AAHA officially formed in 1992, but some of its members have been doing research since the 1980s. One member, Karen White, had been doing genealogical research prior to helping to found the association. She said the response to the work of the AAHA has been very positive and there has been much appreciation made towards the group in their work to preserve information for future generations.

“We’ve taken the time to do this, but it has also been a time of people coming together, bridging the divide as we look at our shared history,” White said.

Hometown Heroes

During the Juneteenth event, organizers took time to recognize members of Warrenton’s Black community who had made a positive impact over the years with the Juneteenth Recognition Award.

Among those awarded by the Fauquier Juneteenth Planning Committee was Warrenton Police Chief Timothy Carter, the town’s first Black chief. He has been a member of the law enforcement organization since 1992, including time as a detective and a patrol officer.

Also honored was Alicia Schrank, a special education teacher, cheer coach and leader of inclusion and diversity at Liberty High School and John Harris, a Vietnam veteran, member of the local Masons and an original board member of the Fauquier County Crime Solvers.

Shirley Gil was also honored for her service to the community of Warrenton and Fauquier County. She worked for 21 years as an engineering specialist at the Warrenton Training Center and is a member of View Point Chapter 117 Order of the Eastern Star of Virginia, which does community service in the area. She has four children, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Origins of Juneteenth

While the federal holiday of Juneteenth has only been celebrated nationwide since 2021, the event itself has grown in presence in the Black community since 1865.

Two months after the end of the Civil War, Major General Gordon Granger of the United States Army came to Galveston Island from Louisiana to make a proclamation regarding the dissolution of slavery in the state of Texas. Although slaves in the Confederate states had been freed through then-President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation made in Jan. 1863, it took over two years before it had any effect in Texas.

Granger proclaimed, through Special Order No. 3, that the institution of slavery in the state of Texas was dissolved and that slaves would be considered free people. The African American community in Texas celebrated June 19 as the day of emancipation and become a popular celebration across the United States up to its official adoption as a federal holiday by President Joe Biden.