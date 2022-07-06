 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrenton cycling event raises $16,780 for heart research

Rich Cycling Photo.jpg

A cyclist in Warrenton participates in a competition in May to raise funds for heart research, sponsored by Fauquier Health.

 COURTESY FAUQUIER HEALTH

A virtual cycling event in Warrenton generated $16,780 in funds to support the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, Fauquier Health announced in a release this week.

The event, organized by Warrenton CycleNation and sponsored by Fauquier Health, invited riders in May, 2022, to use road and stationary bikes to join a friendly, month-long competition, which ultimately totalled 632 hours of fitness activity. Groups leading the contest with the most hours included Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus and the Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.

“After two years of stress and anxiety related to COVID-19, we collectively thought it was important as an organization to focus on healthy behaviors,” said Sarah Cubbage, director of marketing and public relations at Fauquier Health in a statement. Chronic or long periods of stress can lead to physical changes in the body which may increase stroke risk. We are so grateful to the community organizations that got involved to make this a success.”

People are also reading…

According to the release, CycleNation is an active movement empowering people in a specific area to use road and stationary bikes to get brain and heart healthy, while raising funds to end the cycle of stroke and heart disease.

“Cycling helps maintain strong brain function, processing speed and mental sharpness,” the release stated. “Other movement activities from walking to running, and at home exercising, were included as part of the event to encourage activity from all levels of fitness.”

Kim Forsten, a partner with Old Town Athletic Campus, said, “It was an honor to participate in the Cycle Nation Event this year. Our members and staff members enthusiastically support these kinds of community activities. The challenge of raising funds for a great cause and accumulating miles gave us a compelling and valuable reason to do the work. The individual rewards of enjoying camaraderie and friendship one another, and improving our own personal health while participating in this great event added to the joy and positive outcomes!”

