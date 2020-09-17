 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrenton duo charged with dealing heroin after another overdoses
0 comments

Warrenton duo charged with dealing heroin after another overdoses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Warrenton duo has been accused of drug dealing following a recent heroin overdose investigation.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday, Sept. 15 arrested Michael Boutwell, 55, and Michelle Cole, 51. They were charged with distribution of heroin.

Charges were placed after an overdose investigation was conducted at the 5000 block of Lee Highway on Sept.14, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Boutwell and Cole allegedly supplied the heroin to the victim.

Both are being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 dollar bond.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News