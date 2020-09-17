Warrenton duo charged with dealing heroin after another overdoses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Warrenton duo has been accused of drug dealing following a recent heroin overdose investigation.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday, Sept. 15 arrested Michael Boutwell, 55, and Michelle Cole, 51. They were charged with distribution of heroin.

Charges were placed after an overdose investigation was conducted at the 5000 block of Lee Highway on Sept.14, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Boutwell and Cole allegedly supplied the heroin to the victim.

Both are being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 dollar bond.