Warrenton man charged in home invasion robbery of elderly Maryland woman

A Warrenton man has been charged in the recent home invasion robbery in Maryland of an 81-year-old woman for whom police say he recently did work.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Police Dept. on March 12 arrested Justin Easom, 33, at his residence in the 5000 block of Broad Run Church Road in Fauquier on charges of home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. He is accused of forcing his way through the front door into a Bethesda, Md. woman’s home on March 12.

At approximately 2:24 p.m., Montgomery County officers responded to the house on Searl Terrace for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred, according to a release from the MCPD.

According to police, Easom allegedly threatened the woman, stole property and fled. She was not injured, police said.

According to detectives, Easom had recently completed home improvement projects at the woman’s residence.

Easom was transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center and being held without bond eligibility awaiting extradition on the charges in Maryland.

“Joint cooperation between both agencies ensured this individual was quickly taken into custody, with a continued investigation,” according to a release from Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier.