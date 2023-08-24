A Warrenton man is in custody following a reported burglary Monday at a business on North Main Street in downtown Culpeper.

Culpeper County E-911 received a call around 8:55 a.m. on August 21 of a past burglary that occurred in the 200-block.

Culpeper Police Department officers found evidence of forced entry and damaged property upon arrival, according to a release from police department spokesperson Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

Detectives determined the suspect broke into a business on the first level of the building and caused property damage. While inside the business, the suspect opened a lock box containing the keys to second floor residential apartments, according to Cole. The suspect then gained entry to one of the apartments, which was occupied at the time, she said.

When the resident confronted the suspect, the suspect fled and police were able to identify the man. A few hours later, detectives were notified he had returned to the scene.

Officers returned to the business and confronted the suspect, according to Cole. The man reportedly attempted to flee from officers on foot, but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

Charles Dodson Jr., 27, was charged with burglary, unlawful entry, and petite larceny. He was arrested and held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPO Det. M. Hays at 540/829-5508 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Submit anonymous tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.