A Warrenton man has been charged with domestic assault and child endangerment after authorities say he showed up at a birthday party, attacked his child’s mother and then left with a 3-year-old.
Around 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic call at 7572 Leeds Manor Rd. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the victim.
The victim reported that she was assaulted by her child’s father, David Minor III, 45, of Warrenton. The victim reported he showed up unannounced while the she was hosting a birthday party. Minor became intoxicated at the residence, according to the victim, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
A deputy reported there were visible signs of assault. After the altercation, Minor allegedly damaged a screen door, took the child and fled the scene in a vehicle.
While sheriff’s deputies were on scene, another deputy patrolling the area located the vehicle and attempted to stop it around 11:20 p.m. at Springs Rd/Harts Mill Road. The driver reportedly refused to stop at first, leading to a pursuit. Deputies stopped the vehicle without incident on Turnbull Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Minor was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault, destruction of property, DUI, eluding, child endangerment and traffic violations. The child involved in the incident was unharmed and was returned.
