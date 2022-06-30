Warrenton man dies in single-vehicle crash in Fauquier

A Warrenton man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police responded at 1:57 p.m. on June 28 to the fatal wreck at Route 802 (Springs Road) east of Route 682, Black Snake Lane, just south of Warrenton.

A 2019 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Route 802 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, went down an embankment and overturned into a creek, according to a release from VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch.

The driver, Daniel C. Wilhite, 58, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.