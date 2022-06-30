 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Warrenton man dies in single-vehicle crash in Fauquier

  • 0
VSP

A Warrenton man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police responded at 1:57 p.m. on June 28 to the fatal wreck at Route 802 (Springs Road) east of Route 682, Black Snake Lane, just south of Warrenton.

A 2019 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Route 802 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, went down an embankment and overturned into a creek, according to a release from VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch.

The driver, Daniel C. Wilhite, 58, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare white rainbow seen over city in northern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert