Warrenton men arrested in fatal overdose of another

Two Warrenton men each face a felony drug charge in the fatal overdose on Memorial Day of another man.

On Tuesday, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Sharp, 56, for manufacture/distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, according to court records.

James Carter, 51, was arrested for distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On May 31, deputies responded to the 5400 block of Old Bust Head Road for a medical emergency, according to a FCSO news release. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a male dead from an apparent drug overdose, the release stated.

During the investigation, detectives determined the man ingested a substance causing him to overdose. Detectives learned he had purchased the substance earlier in the day in Warrenton.

FSCO spokesman Sgt. Steve Lewis said on Thursday they were still waiting to hear back from the lab to verify what kind of drug it was.

Investigators allege Sharp and Carter had involvement with the man prior to his death. Sharp is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond eligibility. Carter was released on bond. This case remains under investigation.