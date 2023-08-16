KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii—Lt. Eion Keating, a Warrenton native, serves with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37, operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The squadron’s primary mission is to conduct sea control operations in open-ocean and coastal environments. This includes hunting for submarines, searching for surface targets over the horizon and conducting search and rescue operations.

Keating, a 2014 Kettle Run High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Purdue University.

“I joined the Navy because of family tradition,” said Keating. “My grandfather was a naval aviator and Naval Academy graduate. He inspired me to follow in his footsteps.”

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Warrenton.

“Growing up, I played soccer and swam,” said Keating. “Being part of those organizations instilled in me teamwork and a good work ethic.”

Today, Keating serves with the helicopter squadron that flies the U.S. Navy’s MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, a twin-engine helicopter used for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, drug interdiction, anti-ship warfare, cargo lift, and special operations.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.”

Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Navy, Keating is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to national defense because we are a forward presence that supports freedom of navigation and trade,” said Keating.

Keating has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy so far has been earning my ‘Wings of Gold’ and continuing my family tradition of serving in naval aviation,” said Keating.

As Keating and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is a chance to give back to the community while developing myself and those around me,” said Keating.

Keating is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my family for supporting me through flight school and up to the current point where I am today,” added Keating.