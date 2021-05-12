Warrenton police officer, Fauquier deputy involved in crash with SUV

Three drivers were injured, including two with local law enforcement, in a crash Tuesday near Catlett.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, Town of Warrenton Police Department vehicle, and a sports utility vehicle were involved in the wreck in Fauquier County that occurred around 4:50 p.m. on May 11 in the 13000 block of Marsh Road northbound, according to a sheriff's office release.

Upon arrival, deputies along with rescue personnel attended to three drivers who all sustained non-life threatening injuries. Two drivers were transported to a local hospital.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the three vehicle crash and the investigation remains ongoing.