 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrenton police officer, Fauquier deputy involved in crash with SUV
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Warrenton police officer, Fauquier deputy involved in crash with SUV

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FCSO

Three drivers were injured, including two with local law enforcement, in a crash Tuesday near Catlett.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, Town of Warrenton Police Department vehicle, and a sports utility vehicle were involved in the wreck in Fauquier County that occurred around 4:50 p.m. on May 11 in the 13000 block of Marsh Road northbound, according to a sheriff's office release.

Upon arrival, deputies along with rescue personnel attended to three drivers who all sustained non-life threatening injuries. Two drivers were transported to a local hospital.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the three vehicle crash and the investigation remains ongoing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Besieged public servants are exhausted

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News