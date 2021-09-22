Warrenton teens suffer life-threatening injuries in Fauquier crash

Two local teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Fauquier.

Virginia State Police Trooper T. Ralls is investigating the wreck that occurred at 5:41 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Route 17 (Winchester Rd) and Route 245 (Old Tavern Rd).

A 1995 Saturn SL2 was traveling West on Rt. 245 when it stopped at a stop sign, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. As the Saturn attempted to cross Rt. 17, it collided with a Northbound 2004 Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver of the Saturn, a 17-year-old male, of Warrenton and the passenger, a 16-year-old female, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. They were both transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The male and female were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old male, of Front Royal suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Haymarket Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.