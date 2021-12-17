Washington man agrees to deal in Stafford robbery case

A man who was one of two people accused of robbing a wheelchair-bound 88-year-old man inside his Stafford County home earlier this year agreed to a deal Thursday that will allow him to be released from jail soon.

Kevin Nathaniel Allen, 34, of Washington, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to conspiracy to commit robbery. He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but five months suspended. Allen has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since early August.

In exchange for his guilty plea, charges of robbery and abduction were dropped.

According to police and previous testimony, deputies went to Richmond Drive in Aquia Harbour early Aug. 10 for a reported disturbance. The victim's grandson called police after hearing the victim upstairs yelling for help.

The grandson testified at an earlier hearing that he heard a man and woman demanding money and yelling at the elderly victim. The prosecution put on evidence that the victim had $1,000 in his wallet before the incident but only $100 when it was over.

The woman, Tiffany Nichole Barker, 35, of Nanjemoy, Md., still has charges of robbery and abduction pending in Stafford. She is free on bond.

Defense attorney Jason Pelt said Allen came to Stafford at the request of Barker and denied doing anything to the victim or even going upstairs. Pelt claimed the woman had come to perform sexual services for the elderly man.