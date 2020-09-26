Watch Arsenal of Democracy Flyover online; clouds cancel Saturday's flight

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's low cloud ceilings from Culpeper County to Washington, D.C., have forced the Arsenal of Democracy Flyover to cancel Saturday's aerial tribute on the capital's National Mall.

But history and aviation fans can watch a virtual version of the event unfold via the arsenal's Facebook page and website, www.ww2flyover.org. The flyover's 60-plus World War II-era aircraft were based at Culpeper and Manassas regional airport.

Right now, you can enjoy this video tribute to America's "Greatest Generation," which includes the rarest World War II aircraft and interviews with WWII veterans participating in the Arsenal of Democracy Flyover of Washington, D.C. The historic aircraft were based at the Culpeper and Manassas regional airports.

"Unfortunately, the weather is not going to safely allow the aircraft to fly today through Washington, D.C., airspace," Leah Block, vice president of the Commemorative Air Force, which owns most of the event's historic aircraft, said at mid-morning Saturday. "Since our authorization to fly through that restricted airspace will expire today, we won't be able to reschedule the flying portion of the program.