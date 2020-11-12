WATCH NOW: Late night flash flooding evacuates 28 people from Sleepy Hollow Motel in Culpeper

Multiple outdoor cameras have enhanced security at the site, he said. Sleepy Hollow houses many local poor and disadvantaged as well as homeless and ex-convicts, Patel said.

He was supposed to fly to his native India on Thursday to celebrate with family there for this weekend’s Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, as part of a long-planned trip. Patel’s older brother, Harry Gohil, of Florida had come to Culpeper to help run the motel in absence.

But the flooding event has cancelled the international trip.

“Because people need this place. I have to fix this place,” Patel said, adding, “It’s God’s disaster, natural disaster. We cannot blame anyone. We just find a place to accommodate everyone.”

He said FEMA and insurance adjustors would respond to assess the value of the damage. Patel had no idea when the rooms would be renovated again and reopen.

“We worry about our people,” he said. “We want them to come back.”

Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy reported some five inches of rain in his rain gauge over the past two days.