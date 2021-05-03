WATCH NOW: New Culpeper Keys piano unveiled

A new piano, painted in a Culpeper theme by Jordan Wilson and commissioned by the Culpeper Department of Tourism, is now available for anyone to play.
The piano, located outdoors next to the train depot, was unveiled in downtown Culpeper next to the Visitor Center on Monday morning.
In the video, pianist Brittany Bache plays on the public piano for the first time. The piece is "Behold the Lamb," arranged by Dino Kartsonakis.
