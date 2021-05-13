 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Red Knights start arriving in Culpeper
WATCH NOW: Red Knights start arriving in Culpeper

Members of the International Red Knights Motorcycle Club began to arrive this week for the group's annual "Dixie" ride, which is hosted Friday and Saturday by the local chapter, led by Bob Beebe at Culpeper's Salem Fire House.

"It took us about 12 hours to ride down here from New Hampshire," said Colin Nelson outside the Best Western Hotel Wednesday evening. "Our Northeast Yankee Rally was cancelled this year and last year, so we rode down to Culpeper."

In the video, Nelson shows off the 2002 Honda Goldwing owned by Deb Nickle and Bob Binnall of Massachusetts, custom painted with a fire fighter theme.

The Red Knights has nearly 10,000 members and more than 400 chapters around the world. About 300 bikers are anticipated at the Culpeper rally, with group rides Friday and Saturday to local points of interest. 

