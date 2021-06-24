WATCH NOW: Smokestack at K.G. Birchwood power plant comes down like a giant tree

One of the most iconic images of the Fredericksburg region—the billowing smokestack at the Birchwood Power Plant in King George County—crashed to the ground Thursday morning with such controlled precision that somebody should have yelled “timber.”
The 402-foot “stack,” as it’s called by employees there, was brought down by a demolition company as part of plans to repurpose the former coal-fired plant into a solar facility. Crews eventually will dismantle and haul away components of the entire 14-story operation, which cost $250 million to build when it opened in 1996.
But at 7 on the dot Thursday morning, the focus was on the smokestack. It didn’t implode and crumble to the ground the way demolitions of old buildings are sometimes shown on TV. Instead, there was a gigantic boom and smoke rolled out of the base of the tower as if it were a rocket being launched.
Instead of going up, the smokestack fell down, all in one piece, and hit the ground with a thud. One image of the falling stack showed the top of the tower, aimed toward State Route 3. At that split second, it looked more like one of the old cannons from the nearby Navy base at Dahlgren than industrial equipment.
Jennifer and Tony Gallahan of Stafford County found a spot off the highway to watch the demolition.
“It’s a landmark and now it’s gone,” she said about the smokestack that’s become part of the scenery. “It’s one of those things that catches your eye every time you go up Route 3.”
Seeing it come down was “kind of sad,” said Monique Dina, an emergency management planner with King George Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services. “It’s the end of an era.”
Dina was among several crew members from the fire department and Sheriff’s Office who gathered in a parking lot of the nearby King George Industrial Park. The teams sent four drones about 300 feet into the air to record footage of the smokestack coming down like a giant sequoia.
The demolition crew had predrilled around the base of the smokestack and within its inner flue where they inserted explosives, said Chief David Moody. His department reviewed the demolition plans, which ground crews said came off exactly as planned.
“I actually felt the concussion here” when the chimney hit the ground, said Detective Brian Woodring, who also was at the industrial park.
Anyone nearby smelled the acrid odor of explosives, which along with the dust probably would take hours to settle, said Harold Myers, a lieutenant with the fire department.
In coming months, the company plans to take apart the rest of the building piece by piece and remove it from the property, said Julie Caiafa, business manager at the facility. Then, the property will be graded.
“It’s very similar to a construction site, but obviously in the opposite direction,” she said.
The new owner of Birchwood, J-POWER USA, is going to use the King George facility as part of the company’s “plan to increase our renewable portfolio and continue our efforts to build a cleaner sustainable energy future,” CEO and President Mark Condon said in April.
Plans announced at that time called for a 50-megawatt solar plant combined with a 190-megawatt energy storage facility.
J-POWER USA is a subsidiary of J-POWER, a worldwide energy producer with headquarters in Tokyo.
In its heyday, the Birchwood plant processed as much as 9,000 tons of coal each week. Chunks of the black rock were moved through various components in the plant and converted into electricity, which was then sold to Dominion Energy through a power purchase agreement.
But coal-fired facilities like Birchwood have been going the way of the dinosaur in recent years as markets changed, natural gas became a cheaper source of energy and environmentalists called for stricter air pollution rules.
In May 2020, electricity generated in coal-fired plants dropped to a 42-year low, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Birchwood employed 58 people when it opened in 1996, but its workforce had dwindled to 40 by 2020, according to officials. The company planned to give workers a severance package and help them transition into other jobs by the time the plant closed for good on March 1, 2020, according to the Birchwood statement.
The Gallahans’ son, Matt, works in operations at the planted and told them about the early-morning demolition of the smokestack.
“He’s loved working there so much, he said he wanted to see it to the end,” Jennifer Gallahan said.
