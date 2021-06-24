WATCH NOW: Smokestack at K.G. Birchwood power plant comes down like a giant tree

One of the most iconic images of the Fredericksburg region—the billowing smokestack at the Birchwood Power Plant in King George County—crashed to the ground Thursday morning with such controlled precision that somebody should have yelled “timber.”

The 402-foot “stack,” as it’s called by employees there, was brought down by a demolition company as part of plans to repurpose the former coal-fired plant into a solar facility. Crews eventually will dismantle and haul away components of the entire 14-story operation, which cost $250 million to build when it opened in 1996.

But at 7 on the dot Thursday morning, the focus was on the smokestack. It didn’t implode and crumble to the ground the way demolitions of old buildings are sometimes shown on TV. Instead, there was a gigantic boom and smoke rolled out of the base of the tower as if it were a rocket being launched.

Instead of going up, the smokestack fell down, all in one piece, and hit the ground with a thud. One image of the falling stack showed the top of the tower, aimed toward State Route 3. At that split second, it looked more like one of the old cannons from the nearby Navy base at Dahlgren than industrial equipment.

Jennifer and Tony Gallahan of Stafford County found a spot off the highway to watch the demolition.