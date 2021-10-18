WATCH NOW: Virginia's first lady visits Head Start in Culpeper

Children in Culpeper’s Head Start program got to visit with Virginia first lady Pamela Northam on Monday when she stopped in to check out the facility firsthand.
Speaking to Tammy Richards’ class of 4- and 5-year-olds, Northam delighted them with the gift of a live caterpillar—complete with its own habitat—then commenced to read Eric Carle’s classic, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” as the children sat spaced apart on the floor and wearing masks.
Gently introducing scientific terms such as “chrysalis” and “metamorphosis,” the wife of Gov. Ralph Northam kept the students rapt as they enthusiastically responded to her questions and proclaimed the caterpillar was “cute.”
Northam visited the school as part of a Children’s Cabinet Resiliency Tour this month to highlight facilities such as the one in Culpeper that include wrap-around services in which education and community sectors work together to support families and children with multiple needs.
Several visits have been conducted both virtually and in person to various facilities in the state, including Loudoun County Public Schools, and trauma-informed care networks in Richmond and eastern Virginia. Next week, the group will see the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, and its on-site farm-to-table food program, said Bailey Harlow, the first lady’s executive assistant, adding that she will have taken at least 10 tours by the end of the month.
“When we started, we were looking at almost half of children coming into kindergarten not having the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond,” Northam said in an interview after the classroom visit and tour, referring to the commencement of her husband’s administration. “We found that over 70 percent of economically disadvantaged 3-year-olds do not have access to quality early childhood care and education. We knew we really had to change that.”
She said the situation quickly became a priority for both her, a pediatric therapist, and Gov. Northam, a pediatric neurologist, with their understanding of how critical the early years of a child’s development are.
“But also this is a workforce problem,” Northam added. “So many women have disproportionately left the workforce during [the COVID-19 pandemic], so helping our parents to be able to work and have the early childhood care and education they need is very important.”
Northam said with persistence, several pieces of legislation have been passed that will help in the effort, including House Bill 2206, passed this session, which expands eligibility for child care subsidies to more families.
Advisor on Childhood Trauma and Resiliency Chidi Jenkins accompanied Northam on the visit to Culpeper.
“The first lady is chair of the Children’s Cabinet, made up of the secretaries of health, agriculture, safety and education,” Jenkins said. “We’re impressed with what Culpeper has done in the areas of priority, including maternal and infant health, trauma-informed care, early learning and early education, food security and student and campus safety.”
Earlier this year, Culpeper Human Services secured a $4.15 million grant from the U.S. government to help expand the county’s Head Start educational program for young children.
The money will go toward building a separate but adjacent building to the Galbreath Marshall Building in town so it can care for more children—from infants to 3-year-olds—from lower-income families. Caring for more children will require another $750,000 to cover annual operating costs, and an additional 25 full-time employees will be hired.
Culpeper Head Start has helped working parents, opened fields for intramural sports, renovated an old school, and improved a neighborhood, according to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who represents Culpeper and visited the facility in 2019.
In 2015, a federal grant enabled Culpeper County to refurbish the Galbreath Marshall Building on Old Fredericksburg Road and build a 5,000-square-foot addition that includes a dental clinic, a training room and an elevator that meets Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The changes allowed Culpeper Head Start to accommodate more than 100 infants and toddlers.
Late last year, the county’s child care program was named the 2020 Large Business of the Year, an honor bestowed by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
Last week, Gulf Seaboard General Contractors was awarded the contract to build the $3.5 million federally funded construction of the new Early Head Start school on the Galbreath-Marshall campus along Old Fredericksburg Road. The nearly 11,000-square-foot, one-story masonry school will serve at least 80 of the county’s littlest citizens, infants and toddlers younger than 3 from low-income families.
The new school will have 10 classrooms, according to Culpeper Head Start Director Dorenda Pullen, as well as a kitchen and laundry and its own parking area.
“All the applications are being made now for the appropriate permits ... with a target date for opening of August 2022,” Pullen said Monday. She added that they hope to break ground on the project sometime in November.
The first lady walked through the school and visited with employees and staff, complimenting them on their work and encouraging them as the pandemic continues. Children waved back as Northam briefly lowered her mask and smiled at them through the clear classroom doors.
As she finished reading the picture book to the 4- and 5-year-olds, Northam urged the students to listen intently to her before she said good-bye.
“Can you friends be my helpers for a few minutes?” Northam asked the children.
“Yes!” they responded.
Northam explained how their “superhero” teachers had come in early and stayed at school late to put up educational bulletin boards and get the students’ books and all the learning materials ready so they could have a wonderful educational experience.
“They’ve been working really hard,” Northam said. “Can you help me thank them for all that they do for you? Let’s give them a big round of applause.”
The children cheered and clapped.
Northam gave each child in the classroom a gift before she left—a coin with the official state seal on one side, and a picture of something from nature in Virginia on the other.
“You can take them home with you and you can teach your parents all about metamorphosis that you learned about today, and how you’re watching your beautiful caterpillar as it becomes a beautiful butterfly,” she said.
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986