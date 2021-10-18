WATCH NOW: Virginia's first lady visits Head Start in Culpeper

“When we started, we were looking at almost half of children coming into kindergarten not having the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond,” Northam said in an interview after the classroom visit and tour, referring to the commencement of her husband’s administration. “We found that over 70 percent of economically disadvantaged 3-year-olds do not have access to quality early childhood care and education. We knew we really had to change that.”

She said the situation quickly became a priority for both her, a pediatric therapist, and Gov. Northam, a pediatric neurologist, with their understanding of how critical the early years of a child’s development are.

“But also this is a workforce problem,” Northam added. “So many women have disproportionately left the workforce during [the COVID-19 pandemic], so helping our parents to be able to work and have the early childhood care and education they need is very important.”

Northam said with persistence, several pieces of legislation have been passed that will help in the effort, including House Bill 2206, passed this session, which expands eligibility for child care subsidies to more families.

Advisor on Childhood Trauma and Resiliency Chidi Jenkins accompanied Northam on the visit to Culpeper.