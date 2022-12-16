Water main break on Sunset Lane impacting around two dozen addresses

Culpeper Public Works is reporting 25 addresses on Sunset Lane are being affected by an ongoing water main break.

The disruption in water service occurred Friday morning as the result of an 8-inch water main break. The break was found in the area of Sunset Lane and Maplewood Drive, according to a town release.

Public Works Water Utility crews by 2:15 p.m. had located the exact source of the line failure, according to Town Public Services Director Jim Hoy. Crews hoped to have water restored by close of business Friday, he said.

Affected customers will issued a boil water notice for at least 18 hours from the time of the break, Hoy said. The water main at location dates to when the neighborhood was built, back in the 1960s, Hoy said.

The hospital was not impacted by the water main break.

Sunset Lane was closed to thru traffic from Maplewood Drive to Cypress Drive until further notice.

“We appreciate the public’s patience during this utility outage and ask motorists to reduce speed and remain alert when approaching this safety work zone,” said Hoy.