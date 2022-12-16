 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Water main break on Sunset Lane impacting around two dozen addresses

Busy with repairs

2018 water main break on North Main Street

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper Public Works is reporting 25 addresses on Sunset Lane are being affected by an ongoing water main break.

The disruption in water service occurred Friday morning as the result of an 8-inch water main break. The break was found in the area of Sunset Lane and Maplewood Drive, according to a town release.

Public Works Water Utility crews by 2:15 p.m. had located the exact source of the line failure, according to  Town Public Services Director Jim Hoy. Crews hoped to have water restored by close of business Friday, he said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Affected customers will issued a boil water notice for at least 18 hours from the time of the break, Hoy said. The water main at location dates to when the neighborhood was built, back in the 1960s, Hoy said.

The hospital was not impacted by the water main break.

People are also reading…

Sunset Lane was closed to thru traffic from Maplewood Drive to Cypress Drive until further notice.

“We appreciate the public’s patience during this utility outage and ask motorists to reduce speed and remain alert when approaching this safety work zone,” said Hoy.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians take shelter in metro stations for the holiday season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert