 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo Bridge back in business
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Waterloo Bridge back in business

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo Bridge, which connects northern Culpeper County with Fauquier over the Rappahannock River, is open again to traffic after a year-long restoration effort.

The 143-year-old wrought-iron truss structure was built in 1878. Due to significant deterioration it has been closed since 2014.

Almost exactly one year ago a $3.65 million restoration project began on the bridge, during which it was dismantled, removed, repaired and reinstalled.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported Tuesday the project was completed on budget, and two months ahead of schedule.

Route 613, Waterloo Road, is open to through traffic, but the bridge now has a posted weight restriction of 12 tons.

The bridge, which inspired in 2020 placement of it and other truss bridges in Virginia on the state’s Most Endangered Places list, replaced a bridge in the same spot built by Thomas Ingram in 1853.

For more information about the project, visit the project page on VDOT’s website, virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/waterloo.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News