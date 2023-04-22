Joseph “Joe” Watson proudly mentioned a lifetime career of 33 years working in law enforcement as the primary qualifier in his bid for Culpeper County Sheriff.

“The Right Experience: that’s what we’re looking at,” he said of his campaign slogan during an interview on April 13.

“For Culpeper, bring them into the modern policing. Only thing that brought me out of retirement is I care about this county, and I want to do good for this county and the county deserves it.”

Watson worked 25 years for Alexandria Police Department and from 2008-12 for the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office under former Sheriff Jim Branch. He then founded SpecOps Solutions consulting agency for first responders.

“Got the best résumé in the county, probably the best résumé in Northern Virginia. If we get the message out about the experience and the platform of what we want to do, I think Culpeper will respond,” he said.

The 65-year-old Richardsville resident described himself as “very conservative” and has applied to run as the Culpeper Republican Committee nominee in the November election.

State ballots do not designate local office candidates by party.

Watson said he thought he missed the deadline to apply for the local party nomination. He was originally going to run as an independent.

“I personally believe the sheriff shouldn’t be that political of an animal, not that I’m not very conservative, I probably would have tried for the GOP nod … made the hard decision to go independent. The more we thought about it, Branch ran as an independent, he probably had a point because you’re everybody’s sheriff, right? So that’s where we’re going to be right now,” Watson said.

He said in a follow-up email he did not think he would isolate any local voters running as a Republican.

This is his first run for elected office, a process he described as very interesting. Watson said he helped improved the CCSO during his four years there. He described changes, reforms and updates that needed to be made.

“Is this really how you want to run a law enforcement office?” Watson said. “It works if the chief executive that gets elected runs it like a professional law enforcement office. That’s my intention, that’s what I want to do.”

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, to a military family, he grew up in Prince George’s County around the Washington Beltway after his dad, in the Air Force, got stationed at Andrews Air Force Base.

Watson graduated from Potomac High School and got into law enforcement when he was 19-years-old as a U.S. Marines military police officer from 1977 to 1981. He said his brother-in-law recruited him to work for the City of Alexandria, where he did municipal policing for 25 years on the other side of the Potomac.

Watson mentioned highlights of his career there, including being on the special operations team that provided security in 2006 for the Zacarias Moussaoui trial after Sept. 11. He said he saw a lot of diversity and changes working in Alexandria. He was also pretty proud of being part of the force responsible for cleaning up King Street, now a destination spot in Northern Virginia, Watson stated.

“They still had bars and massage parlors, now it’s cleaned up from the waterfront all the way to the Masonic temple. It’s a mecca for shopping and dining.”

At Alexandria PD, sergeants got assigned to community associations around the city, something Watson said he would start at the CCSO, if elected.

“People will get assigned to communities,” he said, “and we’ll listen to what they’re saying.”

A father of two and grandfather of two, Watson has lived in Culpeper since 2003 when he found a pretty piece of property just above the confluence of rivers in the far eastern reaches of the county. His first association with CCSO was in 2008 when Branch, then chief deputy, hired his consulting company to do SWAT training for the agency, Watson said.

His home-based firm also offers other types of law enforcement and emergency training, as well as private investigations and concealed carry classes. Watson said he has worked around the country offering his expertise and learning best practices from numerous police departments.

When Branch was elected sheriff, he recruited Watson to the office as a captain, he said. The candidate said they won a local award for saving the county substantially on car maintenance. Watson said he was also instrumental in creating an off-site forensics lab for regional use while at the sheriff’s office as well as an agreement for a special operations team with town police.

“When I came here the first time, we were about 20 years behind what some of the big cities and counties were doing, like Fairfax,” he said. “We worked really hard for four years to bridge that gap and bring it up to where it needed to be. Then, unfortunately, we lost by 800 votes for the reelection.”

Sheriff Scott Jenkins won his first election in 2012 and has been in office since. Watson stated he was let go with the change in administration.

After the sheriff’s office, in addition to his consulting business, Watson worked as a security program manager for a private company and as a contractor for the nuclear detection office, his résumé shows. His long list of training class credentials include counter-terrorism, firearms instructor, sniper, defense tactics, purchasing and procurement, Hazmat technician, advanced radiation nuclear and response to suicide/homicide bomber.

According to his résumé, Watson completed classes at Northern Virginia Community College, Marine Corps Institute, Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy and U.S. Army Military Police School at Fort McClellan, Alabama.

The candidate weighed in on current policing topics in the recent sit-down, including body cameras, which the CCSO currently does not have.

“I’m a believer … I think it’s something you want to go look for grant money to implement, it’s an expensive program,” Watson said.

Asked about the Culpeper County Jail managed by the CCSO, he said it is the biggest liability to the county and the agency, due to persistent overcrowding and housing of overflow inmates in jails around Virginia. Watson said as the Branch term ended, they were looking to expand and build a new regional jail and also have federal beds as a cost revenue component.

“We will have to do that,” he said. “We were the first ones to get the Culpeper County Jail certified and we got four straight, 100% inspections. It was a mess when we got there. We got it cleaned up. We’ll make sure that continues and we will have to find a solution to the crowding — we also have to look at finding mental health beds. That will help with the crowding.”

Asked about the ongoing proposal to use the vacant state juvenile facility next to Coffeewood Correctional as the new county jail, Watson said he was open to looking at it, but wasn’t sure the facility was up to par.

As for the 287(g) federal immigration program present in the local jail, and Culpeper County being the only locality in Virginia to have the program, Watson said, “I’m a believer” and that he would keep the program if elected.

Through the program, local jailers work with ICE to detain undocumented immigrants wanted for crimes by the federal immigration enforcement agency.

“I think it can be a good program, sometimes there is a need for it — firm believer in tool boxes — the more tools we have to keep this county safe, the better we are going to be able to do so,” Watson said.

“I don’t think so,” Watson said when asked if 287(g) impacts community relations between CCSO and the Hispanic community. “Folks that are here and are assimilating, they want the protection as much as any other citizen. There are rules and regulations on how to get sent to ICE. For the one person scared we might abuse it, there’s the other person we catch that’s a known criminal felon.”

The candidate said he would reach out, if elected sheriff, to the Hispanic community by hosting town halls and keeping open lines of communication, using a consultant.

Watson said he wasn’t sure about the new Culpeper County Drug Court put in place a year ago and would need to speak with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office about it for more information.

“It will be dependent on what type of drug crimes, first time experimentation, yeah, probably a candidate for drug court, but if you got a guy out there slinging fentanyl and opioids,” Watson said, no, calling substance use a mental health issue.

Watson said he was not a huge fan of embedding civilian mental health professionals with police on the front lines like they do at the Culpeper Police Department. He said he worried one of them would get hurt, for example, during an extremely dangerous domestic call.

Can a police uniform trigger people in mental crisis, therefore making a mental health professional in plain clothes more effective?

Watson answered, “The officers can deescalate it and the training needs to go to the officers instead of putting those mental health workers in harm’s way. Yes, (a uniform can be a trigger), but we can teach them to deescalate, and how to deal with that person that’s in crisis.”

Having mental health professionals available immediately after that call at the sheriff’s office or in the jail is huge, he added.

“That’s where you need the mental health experts. Not right there on the front lines because it can go south real quick,” Watson said. Asked if he knew of any mental health workers getting killed, he said, not yet.

Watson also discussed the importance of paying attention to and providing outreach and services for officer mental health.

“It’s huge, getting worse with lack of support from communities,” he said, adding he had “seen a reduction in people screaming for defunding and a little more respect returning … got to take care of the officer as well. None of us are islands, none of us are made of steel, reach out, talk to us.”

If sheriff, Watson said he would make counseling available after every major call, provide quarterly training and make sure deputies know they have the ability to reach out without reprisal and get the help that they need.

“These young men and women see things most human beings don’t get to see and it adds up, it adds up quick,” he said.

Watson said the top issue in Culpeper County is the drugs. “The drug overdoses—we got to keep our people alive.”

“Fentanyl and opioids taking the nation over … it’s probably as bad here as anywhere else in the country because of the trafficking,” Watson said, adding he would reach out to federal partners on the issue, if elected, as well as the local state police gang and drug task force of which CCSO is a member agency.

The candidate reiterated his experience in stating he is the best candidate for sheriff.

“We know these elections here in Culpeper turn into popularity contests,” Watson said. “I got until early voting starts in September to try to get the citizens of Culpeper to understand it probably shouldn’t all be about a popularity contest. We have to have the résumé.”

The candidate said they’ve already started knocking on doors and meeting with community groups, asked about name recognition.

“They’re going to know me. We’re going to be putting a lot of shoe leather on the streets. I did 40 houses three days ago, knocking on doors and we’ll probably do some more,” Watson said.

“We’re going to be vising a lot of people. They’re going to know me—a lot of people still remember me from my first time at the sheriff’s office.”