Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Assoc. scholarship winners announced

Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association of Rixevyille held a special recognition at its Annual Session last week for the five local students named 2021 scholarship winners.

Each will receive a $500 award for their higher education pursuits. The winners were:

—Janelle Anderson, of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Locust Grove; will be attending Shenandoah University.

—Donald Brooks II, of Pilgrim Baptist; will be attending Bridgewater College.

—Chantell Newman, of Bethel Baptist Church in Amissville; will be attending Old Dominion University.

—Gabrielle Porter, of Promise Land Baptist Church in Washington, VA; will be attending Norfolk State University.

—Jaylen Stephens, of The MOVE Church in Culpeper; will be attending George Mason University.