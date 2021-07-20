 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Assoc. scholarship winners announced
0 comments
top story

Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Assoc. scholarship winners announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association of Rixevyille held a special recognition at its Annual Session last week for the five local students named 2021 scholarship winners.

Each will receive a $500 award for their higher education pursuits. The winners were:

—Janelle Anderson, of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Locust Grove; will be attending Shenandoah University.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

—Donald Brooks II, of Pilgrim Baptist; will be attending Bridgewater College.

—Chantell Newman, of Bethel Baptist Church in Amissville; will be attending Old Dominion University.

—Gabrielle Porter, of Promise Land Baptist Church in Washington, VA; will be attending Norfolk State University.

—Jaylen Stephens, of The MOVE Church in Culpeper; will be attending George Mason University.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden reports progress after 6 months in office

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News