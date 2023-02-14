The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has passed an amendment that will move the voting precinct in Rixeyville from one church to another.

The board held a public hearing Feb. 7 to add an amendment to Chapter 7 of the county code on elections. The amendment quickly passed without objection and will head to Richmond for approval by the Attorney General’s office.

The amendment will allow the county to move the voting precinct for Jefferson Magisterial District to Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, off of Route 229 at 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. This is less than a mile from the current voting precinct at Hazel River Assembly of God Church.

The reason for the move according, to Culpeper County Registrar James Clements, is that the county has outgrown the church and needs a bigger space. Located at 14383 Hazel River Church Rd, the church has acted as the district’s voting precinct since 1995.

James Holmes, former chairman of the County Electoral Board, was instrumental in discussing with the Wayland Church Board of Directors about using the church as a polling place.

Holmes talked about the role he played in helping to find the suitable replacement and explained that the change was necessary due to the district’s population growth and need for handicap access.

“I know the obstacles, the problems that exist in finding places to use as voting precincts,” Holmes said. “I talked to the board of directors at Wayland about being available for individuals that would come in to vote.”

County Administrator John Egertson told the Board of Supervisors it was an adequate replacement for Hazel River.

Wayland moderator, the Rev. Dr. Bernardo Snipes, welcomed the news of the center having the opportunity to play a new role in the Rixeyville community as a polling place.

Snipes explained the goal of the local Baptist Association was to be of use to the communities in Culpeper, and surrounding counties.

“It would be a welcome experience, it would be a welcome addition for us to cater to the community and provide a quality community service. We hope to become more community involved,” said Snipes. “I would like to see more community groups that aspire to use our facilities because that’s why it’s there. We want to be a beacon light of opportunity for the community.”

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association was historically a part of the Northern Virginia Baptist Association, organized in the early part of 1877. Its first session was held in Culpeper with the Rev. George Horner preaching the first sermon, according to waylandblueridge.org.

The association originally covered a wide area stretching from Alexandria to Fairfax, to Culpeper, and to a part of West Virginia. Transportation was a challenge in these horse and buggy days so it was decided to form a more local association. On July 17, 1889, a council of 21 churches met at Antioch Baptist in Culpeper to draw up the resolution, according to Wayland history.

The first session of the New Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association was held in August of that year. Today, the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association consists of over 40 churches in the counties of Culpeper, Greene, Fauquier, Louisa, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Spotsylvania.

The amendment designating the center as a new Culpeper County voting location must be approved by the Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares prior to the primary elections in June.