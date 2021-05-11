"We are already seeing long lines" - Culpeper's Ooten addresses pipeline attack

Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten on Tuesday addressed local impacts of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

In a statement Tuesday night, the said the attack shut down the 5,550-mile gasoline pipeline that provides half of the gas supply for the east coast. The company intended to substantially restore operational service by the end of the week, Ooten said.

Meanwhile, gas has run out at stations around Virginia, including in Culpeper and Orange.

"Since this pipeline is the primary source of gasoline for a great many Virginia retailers , there has been some concern that this shutdown will create a fuel shortage," Ooten said. "That concern is prompting many to head to their local stations to fill up their tanks and to also obtain extra fuel. We are already seeing long lines at filling stations locally today."

Ooten said his office was monitoring the situation closely and had participated in a conference call with The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency addressing the ransomware attack.

"There are efforts also underway to secure fuel provisions for public safety vehicles, should we in fact experience any prolonged shortages," Ooten said in the statement posted by Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal.

Deal urged patience.