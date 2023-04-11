Some notable former students and administrators spoke at the recent celebration for the 50th anniversary of Pearl Sample Elementary School.

The school celebrated its founding April 1 at a meet-and-greet followed by various presentations, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Among the speakers was Karie Lane, director of elementary instruction for CCPS and a former student and principal at the elementary school.

Lane attended Pearl Sample from kindergarten to third grade, and while in high school would return as a volunteer to learn about teaching under then-Assistant Principal Barbara White.

Another speaker of note at the anniversary celebration was former principal Bill Simms. He was principal of Pearl Sample 1972 to 1992 and served on the Culpeper County School Board from 1996 to 2003.

Simms is credited with establishing the school’s core values of putting students first, staff camaraderie and a sense of family within the student community, Hoover said. An example of the commitment to these values is the phrase, “We are Pearl Sample,” painted inside near the school’s main entrance.

More than 100 people attended the gathering among them current and former Pearl Sample families, school board members and Superintendent Tony Brads.

Presentations shared commemorated members of Pearl Sample who had passed away over the years.

Other presentations included the reading of a poem by 5th grade student, Haley Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald winner of a student essay contest dedicated to the school’s 50th anniversary. “What Would Pearl Sample Say If She Visited Our School?” was the title of the winning essay.

The school’s Tiger Choir performed a rendition of, “Why We Sing.”

Current Pearl Sample Principal Dan Birch was a happy host.

“It was a really great event. We were so lucky to have so many former and current staff members here. I hope they felt celebrated for supporting our kids for 50 years,” he said.

Pearl Sample was constructed in 1972 and named after a former Culpeper County teacher who owned the property on which the school was built.