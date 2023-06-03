Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, held a campaign kick-off event at the Madison on the Hill in downtown Orange on May 24. At the rally, he said this election provides a historic opportunity for Republican voters.

“We have a very unique opportunity in Virginia this year, and I have never said 'this is the most important election cycle of your life,' and I’ve never said that because I hate it when politicians say that. This will only be the second time since Reconstruction when you can potentially have a Republican House, a Republican Senate and a Republican governor.”

Freitas was referring to the period between 1866 and 1877, known as the Reconstruction era, when Southern states were overseen by the United States government after the defeat of the Confederacy in the Civil War. During that time, Republicans gained majorities in the General Assembly and governorship until 1870, when Gov. Gilbert Carlton Walker left the Republican party and was reelected as a Democrat.

Freitas said having a fully Republican government in Virginia would allow for the passage of “substantive legislation,” on issues such as lower taxes, lower regulations, school choice, abortion and Second Amendment rights.

“We have to actually go in there with our vision of what we want to accomplish and our vision of what the commonwealth looks like when we are in charge,” Freitas said.

He also urged the audience to donate to several key races. According to Freitas, there are seven House races and six Senate races that are critical.

Currently, Democrats control the state Senate and Republicans hold the House of Delegates. The Republicans gained control of the governor’s office when Gov. Glenn Youngkin was elected in 2021.

Freitas said he hopes to focus on education reform in his next term if he is elected. He serves on a committee investigating the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic involving schools.

Lorraine Carter, chairwoman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, was there to show her support. She said an issue she wants to see movement on was reducing red tape when it comes to the Culpeper Technical Education Center.

“I know it takes a long time for some of our students to get their certifications or people who are reentering the workforce after COVID. Sometimes there’s a lot of red tape they need to go through to get a license, so I think it’s important we work through that governmental process so we can get people back to work.”

Freitas said legislation has been passed to allow for more instructors to be hired at technical centers. He plans to focus on licensure requirements that would allow applicants to go for separate licenses within job markets, instead of going for everything at once. For example, Freitas said, applicants for cosmetology licenses could go specifically for hair-cutting, than apply later for other areas, such as coloring, which would allow students to jump sooner into their chosen market.

Freitas also said he wants to bring Constitutional carry to Virginia and get rid of BPOL and personal property taxes. He said, while some taxes are necessary for government functions, he found some to be “onerous and problematic” for people.

Freitas said he has also worked with various health organizations for addiction recovery in regard to fentanyl. He voiced support for a bill presented by state Sen. Bryce Reeves, which reclassified the substance as a “weapon of terror” in Virginia law. That bill was passed and signed by Youngkin last month.

Freitas represents Virginia’s 30th District but is running in the newly drawn 62nd House District, which includes Madison, Orange and the southern half of Culpeper County. He won his seat in 2015 running unopposed and retained the seat in 2017, defeating Democrat Ben Dixon. In 2019, Freitas won reelection as a write-in candidate.

The delegate will face Democratic candidate Sara Ratcliffe in the General Election set for Nov. 7.