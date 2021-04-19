"We need each other" - Walk for Hope forges connections in addiction fight

Substance abuse, suicide and depression touch most people in one way or the other in this modern world and all three have grown exponentially in an isolating year of pandemic.
Highlighting local outreach and solidarity around the pain of these mental health issues, the 5th Annual Walk for Hope was held Saturday in Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park following a year-long reprieve due to COVID.
An estimated 150 people signed up for the Long family of Rapidan’s “Living the Dream Foundation” event. Many wore Living the Dream cloth face masks colored blue for “support the cause” and white, signifying loss of a child.
A dozen partner agencies and groups came to support the fundraiser for scholarships and prevention programs aimed at ending a scourge of untimely deaths.
Sunshine greeted attendees of the 5K race around the scenic town park finished first by Sam Stephenson (16 minutes, 40 seconds) and for the females, Larisa Robinson (26:33).
There was face painting, music, food, friendship, support, resources and a proclamation from Mayor Mike Olinger declaring April 17, 2021—“Believing in Every Life Day.”
Libby McAuliffe, of Warrenton, attended with Beth Baldwin of Loudoun County, representing the VA Chapter of Team Sharing, a support group for parents whose children died from drug use or are actively addicted.
Both women lost their sons in 2017. McAuliffe’s son, Ben, was 27 when he lost a 10-year battle with opiate addiction.
For three years, Ben was prescribed Suboxone for his opioid dependence, but then insurance stopped covering it, said his mom.
“The doctor wanted $500 cash – he didn’t have it,” said McAuliffe. Ben relapsed and didn’t want to go back to using opiates so he switched to Xanax, she said.
Following a painful break-up, Ben got clean and sober for two months and had sober friends. Just before he died, he made a video with one such friend of them having fun and being creative with chalk paints. McAuliffe slides through her phone screen to find it.
“His friends did really silly things together,” she said.
McAuliffe talked to her son within hours of the night his life ended, ultimately from huffing Freon tanks he had through his HVAC work. It was difficult to accept how he died, she said.
“He had depression,” Baldwin said, describing how Ben lost a good friend from brain cancer at age 16. “When she passed away, he didn’t know how to deal with it.”
She said her son got addicted to opioids starting with a dentist’s Percocet prescription as a teen. Ben was kind and compassionate and loved people, McAuliffe said. He was an awesome swimmer and a guitarist, she said, noting the benefit of events like Walk for Hope.
“So people can connect,” McAuliffe said. “I was feeling so down because five members (of Team Sharing) died this year. I was so upset. Coming here makes me realize that support is not gone.”
Baldwin is a nurse whose son Phillip died at age 23 in the “Florida shuffle,” she described of his passing away in a motel room after getting booted from rehab. The fatal overdose is the subject of litigation, she said. Phillip was clean six months, Baldwin said.
“He got put in a hotel room with his girlfriend and died,” she said, stressing the need for sober friends. “They only knew each other. There was nobody.”
Attending Walk for Hope lets moms and dads like her know their feelings are valid and normal, Baldwin said: “We need each other,” she said. “Other people can’t understand it. They were good kids. He was my middle child, my funniest, our jokester, my lovable child. We can’t understand it—inside he was depressed. He was hurting.”
Looking through her son’s medical records recently, “I was bawling,” she added until getting together with McAuliffe and others who know her pain. “It’s the only way to get through it.”
The pandemic has worsened substance abuse in America, the nurse said.
“It’s everywhere you go,” Baldwin said. “I’ve had more people I tell about Team Sharing.”
Kelley Johnson and Janice Willis attended Walk for Hope to support their cousin, Gloria Long, who created Living the Dream Foundation with her husband, Ed, following the 2015 death of their son, Ben, to suicide, depression, and opiate addiction.
“It was just heartbreaking,” said Willis, of Brightwood, of Ben’s passing. “We all grew up on the farm together. All the children are precious.”
She made the blue and white quilt raffled off Saturday to winner Ethel Butler.
“It’s a mind game to it – the design of it,” said Gloria Long, opening up the blanket. “All the paths in life don’t go the same way.”
She said she’s always been very close to her cousins, thankfully, noting many people who signed the paper banner in memory of or support for loved ones impacted by substance abuse, depression and suicide.
“I’m aware of all three things that have happened and people are gone,” said Gloria Long. “Some tragic stuff over there. Our son unfortunately suffered from all three. We did not know it at the time.”
Ben Long gave up hope, his mom said: “I didn’t want him to ever give up hope,” she said. Gloria explained a display with different colored beads for event participants. Red is for a lost parent or spouse, gold for a lost parent, orange for a lost sibling and green for struggled personally.
Husband Ed Long said it was the biggest turn out ever for the 2021 Walk for Hope, after 2020 got cancelled.
“A lot of our coalitions came,” he said, including CARS, Culpeper Overdose Awareness, SCSM, CAYA, Salvation Army, SAFE, Verdun, People Inc. NH-UVA and RRCS. “The biggest thing is getting people in the community, so thankful we are talking about it. Nice people don’t talk about suicide.”
Overdoses are skyrocketing due to the pandemic, Ed Long added. “It helps to get people talking about it.”
It also helps when like-minded groups get together so they can learn about each other, Long said, mentioning that a Suboxone and methadone clinic has opened up across from his workplace, the Verizon Store, on James Madison Highway. A couple of for-profit rehabs have also quietly opened in Culpeper, he said.
Risk prevention specialist Alan Rasmussen, who leads various Gatekeeper trainings for knowing and responding to mental health crisis, was present Saturday.
“This whole field was filled up with community service groups,” he said near the end of the event next to the ballfields at the main park pavilion.
“Exacerbated big time,” Rasmussen said of drug abuse and overdoses in 2020. “We are going to have to double down everywhere and help people who need help … These are community issues, need community solutions. We all need to be trained and involved.”
(540) 825-4315