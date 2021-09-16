'We saw the plane over top of the trees'

Bernice Coakley remembers watching ill-fated United Airlines Flight 77 fly into the Washington, D.C. area on Sept. 11, 2001.
She did not know until later that her nephew and his wife of eight years were aboard.
Coakley, of Ashburn, was working at the Shirlington Gateway Building along the interstate in Arlington, about three miles from the Pentagon on the morning of the worst terrorist attacks on American soil.
“We saw that plane over top of the trees—it was headed in,” she said, making the recollection last Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, during a peaceful gathering in the Kennifer Memorial Garden in Culpeper.
“Planes went over to go to National (Airport), but none came in so low. It was right down over the trees. I was on the fourth floor in the building on 395, all the traffic on 395 just stopped,” Coakley said. “We had the radio, we didn’t have a TV, we had heard about New York. It all unfolded—just unreal.”
Later that night, she learned her nephew, Ken Lewis, was aboard that low-flying, hijacked plane that flew into the Pentagon minutes later.
So was Ken’s wife, Jennifer. The married flight attendants from Culpeper were working together that day on Flight 77 from Dulles to Los Angeles. They had planned the trip so they could vacation with friends on the West Coast.
Coakley joined friends and family of the Lewises this Sept. 11 in the shady grove at the back of Yowell Meadow Park to remember the fun-loving Culpeper couple whose lives were cut short as part of a collective national tragedy.
“A young fellow who worked at our office said, we got to get out of this building. The building was shaking, shaking and every time the jets would go over they would shake the glass,” Coakley said.
“My niece, Ruth Ann, called and said Bernice, did you hear? And I said, well, yes, I’ve been hearing all day and she said, Kenny and Jennifer were on that plane. I said, no.”
Twenty years later, “It all comes back and it’s still kind of unreal that it happened, that they were taken…but we live with it.”
Local volunteer firefighter Kim Atkins organized the day’s 9/11 remembrances in Culpeper. She was working as a dispatcher on the day of the attacks.
“About 8 o’clock, I took a phone call from American Airlines so I knew someone (from Culpeper) had died on board flight 77,” said Atkins, who did not know the Lewises personally, but said she wished she did.
Birdsong filled the Kennifer Memorial Garden as cicada rhythm competed with more memories. Chris Patterson, of Lynchburg, visits Culpeper each year to honor his cousin, Kenny, and Jennifer.
“They were so full of life,” he said, standing at a memorial bench etched with the one-name phrase by which they were known.
Photos propped on the bench showed smiling faces of a young, attractive man and woman. Alongside it, a colorful flag proclaimed, Parrotheads, a nod to the Lewises love for Jimmy Buffett and “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere” lifestyle.
“They were going out planning on going on vacation that next week,” Patterson said. “Little did they know that was the last day of their life. I remember we went to Kenny’s house for a memorial. Kenny left his coat hanging on a coat hanger like, I’ll be back next week.
“I can see that coat today like I can see it 20 years ago…. It’s a shame him and Jennifer were only married so many years but those years were full.”
Fellow American Airlines flight attendant Jenny Quick was good friends with Jennifer Lewis through her brother, Barry Gore, and his wife, Betsy. Jenny and Jennifer were bridesmaids in their wedding. Quick represented the Gores, who could not make it to Culpeper, at last weekend’s gathering.
“They texted me about 2 o’clock this morning because I had asked them if they were coming to Washington and they’ve got a daughter that they can’t really leave so I said don’t worry I got you covered, already been to the cemetery and laid flowers,” she said.
Quick saw Jennifer at the airport a few days before 9/11.
“She was just her happy self,” she said.
Kenny’s cousin, Karen Struzik, remembered his smile.
“He’d call you sweetie. I’d always think about how he greeted those hijackers. He greeted them with smiles, as kind, as warm as can be,” she said from the garden in Culpeper.
Struzik said she’s read the 9/11 Report and that her cousin probably didn’t survive very long on the hijacked flight.
“We hope they were all together and they were reassuring people and he was with Jennifer…doesn’t do you any good to think about those last moments because it’s too sad,” she said.
A friend approached Struzik after 9/11: “She said, I know your cousin, he was our flight attendant a year ago. He was so nice to my kids … she remembered him a year later! Kenny loved kids, nature, animals, everything.”
Paul Christensen, dressed in 18th century period style clothes as a member of the Virginia Society for the Sons of the American Revolution, attended as a representative of the Culpeper Minuteman Chapter. The Long Island native too shared solemn memories of 9/11.
“Five high school classmates died at the Twin Towers—three were NY firemen, one was a Port Authority cop and one was an electrician,” Christensen said of fellow students from Valley Stream Central High School.
He was on his way to work at the U.S. Capitol when he got a call from his manager to turn around and go home.
“I saw the second one hit, it was like, wow, then with the Pentagon it was close,” Christensen said.
“It was a day that really affected a lot of people. My sons were rather young and the little one—had to explain it to him.”
