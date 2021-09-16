'We saw the plane over top of the trees'

Bernice Coakley remembers watching ill-fated United Airlines Flight 77 fly into the Washington, D.C. area on Sept. 11, 2001.

She did not know until later that her nephew and his wife of eight years were aboard.

Coakley, of Ashburn, was working at the Shirlington Gateway Building along the interstate in Arlington, about three miles from the Pentagon on the morning of the worst terrorist attacks on American soil.

“We saw that plane over top of the trees—it was headed in,” she said, making the recollection last Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, during a peaceful gathering in the Kennifer Memorial Garden in Culpeper.

“Planes went over to go to National (Airport), but none came in so low. It was right down over the trees. I was on the fourth floor in the building on 395, all the traffic on 395 just stopped,” Coakley said. “We had the radio, we didn’t have a TV, we had heard about New York. It all unfolded—just unreal.”

Later that night, she learned her nephew, Ken Lewis, was aboard that low-flying, hijacked plane that flew into the Pentagon minutes later.