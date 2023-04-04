Area schoolchildren on spring break this week can visit James Madison’s Montpelier on Wednesday for "We, the Kids' Day.”

Children and families are invited from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 5 for activities and tours around the Orange County presidential estate. Visitors can explore the rooms of the Madison home, discover the plantation “home farm,” learn about the lives of the enslaved community, and take in the beauty of the historic garden, according to a release from the Montpelier Foundation.

“Roll up your sleeves to examine and document artifacts in our archaeology lab, peer into the camera and learn how early photographs were made, and test your skills at historic games and crafts,” the release stated.

We, the Kids' Day promises to be filled with activities that inspire curiosity, exploration, and play. Catch the Chef food truck will be onsite. Admission $20/adults; $10/kids 16-6, free/kids 5 and under.

Montpelier is the lifelong home of James Madison, Father of the Constitution, Architect of the Bill of Rights, and fourth President of the United States.

As a monument to James Madison and the Enslaved Community, a museum of American history, and a center for constitutional education, Montpelier engages the public with the enduring legacy of Madison’s most powerful idea: government by the people, according to the release.

The historic home and 2,700-acre grounds are open to visitors and student groups throughout the year, and the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution at Montpelier offers world-class residential and online educational programs. Montpelier is administered by The Montpelier Foundation and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site. See Montpelier.org.