'We were close friends' - Culpeper HS Class of 1960 reunion held a year late

“Our teachers were stern and made sure we learned what we were being taught,” Early said, asked her memories of high school.

The class has met regularly through the years for reunions. It will start meeting three times a year for luncheons in 2021, considering classmates are now approaching 79 and 80 years old, she said.

Around three dozen students from the class of 1960 have passed on, according to an “In Memoriam” section in a printed directory containing names and contact information.

It was a fun-loving class, remarked Sanford “Sandy” Martin, retired from VDOT and a longtime chaplain with the Culpeper Police Department. He graduated from CHS in 1960.

“Everybody seemed to get along,” he said. “To care for everybody.”

Martin lived in Richardsville, 18 miles from school in the town of Culpeper. He recalled spending three to four hours on the bus daily.

He was involved with Future Business Leaders of America in high school and didn’t have time for much else. Martin met fellow classmate Payton Young, who lived in Lignum, in first grade and the two are still friends.