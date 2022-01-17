WEATHER UPDATE: Culpeper area gets few inches snow topped with ice, power stays on

The Culpeper region woke up to a few inches of snow topped with ice on Martin Luther King Jr. Day when schoolchildren were home for the state and federal holiday.

Gratefully, local power utilities saw far fewer outages with Winter Storm Izzy than the Jan. 3 snow blast that cut the light and heat for thousands and took more than a week to fully restore.

Dominion reported around 1,300 without power Monday late afternoon with more than half in Northern Virginia. There were no reported Dominion outages in the Culpeper five-county area with Winter Storm Izzy.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative had a dozen reported outages by late Monday afternoon including four in Orange County and three each in Spotsylvania and Louisa.

Major highways across the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District were mostly clear of snow early Monday with spots of black ice. I-64 in Albemarle and Louisa County and I-66 in Fauquier County were both clear by early Monday, according to VDOT.

The year’s third snowfall event started moving late Sunday morning across the Culpeper area and state leaving a blanket of wintry precipitation with temps in the teens.

Virginia State Police troopers responded to 369 crashes and 282 disabled vehicles between midnight and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the majority of the crashes involved only vehicle damage, and there were no fatalities.

In Roanoke County, a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-81, and there were two more crashes caused by the ensuing backup. One of them included minor injuries.

In Montgomery County, four tractor-trailers and a pickup collided on I-81 resulting in two minor injuries.

All interstates and primary roads in the Culpeper District were pretreated and about 650 pieces of equipment responded to the latest storm. Snow accumulations ranged from three to four inches across the Culpeper District, according to VDOT.