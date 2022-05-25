Webert: mental health system is in complete disarray

Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, on Wednesday morning joined a growing group of elected leaders weighing in on the most recent horrendous mass murder by gun violence Tuesday of 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school classroom.

It is completely heartbreaking, the local delegate stated in a social media post.

“For some, there will be calls to do something. Please understand that each state handles many issues differently, and in the Commonwealth, we have strived to secure our schools over the years,” Webert said.

The five-term Republican delegate, who has made Second Amendment rights a campaign keystone, did not mention gun violence or gun control measures in his statement.

Webert noted Virginia has funded school security grants, including a new system to digitally map all schools. In addition, the Dept. of Criminal Justice Services provides an 'active shooter response & reaction' class for civilian groups and schools. The free course provides instruction to everyday Virginians on how to react in an active mass shooting, Webert said.

The training is offered to clubs, corporations, church groups, schools, and anyone who requests it, he said. Webert, in addition, said the Virginia General Assembly is dedicated this year to providing funding to put school resource officers in every school.

Finally, the mental health system needs work, said the local delegate.

“Between COVID, our economy, and other factors, mental health must become a top priority,” Webert said.

“The system is in complete disarray. We are woefully understaffed regarding therapists and psychologists. Having had to negotiate the system for my family and myself has been a nightmare.”

Attention to mental health should begin early, and that starts with funding community services adequately and incentivizing people to go into the mental health fields, he said.

“Having experienced the difficulty of our system myself, this will continue to be a top priority of mine,” Webert said.