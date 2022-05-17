Wednesday forum to feature Republicans vying for 7th District seat

A Wednesday night forum will be held in Fredericksburg for a packed Republican candidate field in the newly redrawn Congressional 7th District.

The forum will be held from 7–10 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St.

The structure of the forum will allow a 2-minute opening and closing statement from each candidate, as well as seven questions with a minute and a half for each response, according to Ellie Sorensen, press secretary for Virginia’s Republican party.

Six Republicans are running for the GOP nod to take on the district's current representative, Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

The GOP candidate field includes Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, Stafford Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, Yesli Vega, Derrick Anderson, Gina Ciarcia and Spotsylvania Supervisor David Ross.

The state Supreme Court shifted the 7th District from its base in suburban Richmond to Northern Virginia, with voters now concentrated in Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene and Albemarle also are in the district.

The Republican primary will be held June 21. Early voting has already started. Go to vote.elections.virginia.gov to find your local voter registration office where you can vote.

The general election will be held Nov. 8.