Wednesday is deadline for Culpeper parents to apply for childcare relief grants

This Wednesday, Dec. 16 is the deadline for parents and legal guardians living in Culpeper with a child or children in grades K-8 to apply for pandemic-related financial assistance.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has approved pro rata grants, from a pool of $730,000, to help local parents who incurred increased child care costs or experienced lost or reduced wages from August through October. The increase in costs or loss in wages would have been directly as a result of public and private schools not operating in person due to COVID-19.

To apply, parents or guardians must provide dates of birth and social security numbers of qualifying children, physical address, etc. They must also complete an application that is signed, submitted and received in a timely fashion, along with required accompanying documentation. The deadline to apply through Culpeper Human Services is 4 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Paper applications are available at 1835 Industry Dr. in Culpeper. Electronic applications (in pdf form) are at https://www.culpeperhumanservices.org and https://web.culpepercounty.gov/Services/Family-Services