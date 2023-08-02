Cannabis enthusiasts were drawn to Wollam Gardens in Jeffersonton last weekend as they celebrated the first Canna Summerfest.

In spite of the high summer heat, the festival brought together nearly 300 of the plant’s aficionados, with vendors that sold related products or offered important information regarding the laws around the plant. The event also brought local food trucks and bands to feed and entertain attendees.

One business, High Road Delivery, is a third party delivery service which has been in operation since 2020. Starting out in Southern Virginia and Washington, the service has expanded to include Maryland and Northern Virginia.

“It’s really nice to see the interest and reach that, not only just delivery, but cannabis has had on this community. We’re kind of getting feedback from other people about what they love about the industry, what they would like to see improved, how they’ve been impacted by it in the past and what they can see in the future,” said Tyla Cole, a representative for High Road Delivery, about the festival.

When asked about a recent move by Mastercard, which announced they were asking banks not to allow cannabis purchases on their credit cards, Cole said, “It hasn’t affected our business yet. I will say that we’ve seen quite a few things in the past few years, whether it’s specific companies or certain policies that come out but there is always a way to pivot. That’s what we’ve been doing, that’s what we’ll continue to do and if there’s a roadblock we figure out a way to work and still get people their medicine.”

The credit card company has said the reason behind the move is that, while the plant is legal for recreational and medicinal use in 38 states, including the commonwealth, it is still illegal on the federal level.

In spite of that and other issues, Cole sees the future of cannabis in Virginia as a bright one.

Also at the festival was Bull Run Valley Glass. Owner Robert Kincheloe has been making glassware for cannabis use since 1996 and brought some of his own product to the festival as giveaways.

“I think it’s fun,” said Kincheloe of the event. “We’re here to tear down that wall and not many places are like that.”

The event was founded by Beth Shields who had held other cannabis-related events in Maryland. She was pleased to find Wollam Gardens was open to hosting the event.

“With recreational and medical being legal in Virginia, we were looking for a venue to have an organized festival and, through a friend-of-a-friend, they told us that Wollam Gardens might be amenable to it,” said Shields. “It is very hard to find a venue that will even let you have a cannabis event, let alone one where you can partake on the property.”

While cannabis couldn’t be sold at the event per state law, event goers were encouraged to bring their own supply and were allowed to share with one another. It was legal to sell seeds at the event since they have no THC, which is the active ingredient in cannabis.

Shields journey into the world of cannabis began in 2018 when she sought medical relief after suffering a tailbone injury five years prior. She said she tried many options to heal, including opioids, which did more harm to her than good.

“I had doctors giving me opioids like Tic-Tacs and I got addicted to them while taking them as prescribed. I didn’t know I was addicted until one doctor said take two at a time, another said take one. I had a hard stop on opioids and they wouldn’t give me anymore,” recounted Shields.

It would take an intervention and a 4-day detoxification, which led to self-medicating with alcohol for fear of taking pills, she said. When medical cannabis became legal in Maryland in 2018, Shields found the substance relieved her pain and got a medical cannabis card. She stated it had a positive effect on her life and became an advocate for the plant.

“The thing I really wanted to do was bring people together, because what I saw that was missing in the community, was community,” said Shields. “So this, to me, people walking around, talking, having fun, medicating, is community.”

The positive response has encouraged Shields to pursue another event in the Culpeper area sometime in October, potentially as a two-day festival.