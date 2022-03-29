Welcome home: Culpeper marks National Vietnam Veterans Day

Brandy Station resident Roy C. Whitlock served as a medic with the Army's 1st Cavalry Division in the Central Highlands of An Khe, Vietnam, from 1965 to 1966.

The airmobile unit was one of the first full Army divisions to deploy to the Southeast Asian country during its long war with America. It was a time of fierce fighting in difficult jungle terrain.

“They put us up there in the Central Highlands due to the fact they could fly out,” said Whitlock, who was drafted and spent 11 months in Vietnam.

“It was rough,” he recalled."We handled all the KIAs, killed in action. We had as many as 110 in one day.

“And then all the wounded guys we had to treat. We were kind of like a MASH unit, on TV. That’s why the medevacs would bring them in and we would take care of them.”

The 80-year-old veteran joined fellow military members and a grateful public at Tuesday’s local ceremony commemorating National Vietnam Veterans Day. It was held at the Culpeper Vietnam Memorial on the courthouse grounds at the end of West Davis Street.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Association for the Sons of the American Revolution partnered with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524 to hold the program, which included flag flying, flowers, the posting of colors, pledges recited, Taps played, wreaths dedicated, prayer, poetry, history, honesty, honor, free hats, appreciation and reflection.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 created the March 29 observance to honor veterans and their families, former prisoners of wars and the families of those who are still missing, VFW Commander Keith Price said in his remarks. On that day in 1973, the last U.S. combats troops left Vietnam and the last acknowledged prisoners of war were released.

Vietnam Veterans Day recognizes all veterans who served from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, Price said. More than 6 million Vietnam veterans are living today in the United States and abroad, he said.

'Never mentioned it'

Whitlock had no prior experience as a medic prior to going overseas.

“The only thing we had was eight weeks of training, sent us right on to Vietnam,” he said.

Whitlock came home with poor health due to Agent Orange exposure in the war. He lives with diabetes and leukemia.

After serving overseas, he worked 33 years as a federal police officer at the former Warrenton Training Center in Culpeper.

Vietnam-era veteran George Breuninger of Locust Grove, a member of Culpeper American Legion Post 330, attended Tuesday. He served in the Army from 1973 to 1976 in Germany as a combat engineer during the Cold War.

Breuninger said he visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., several times a year.

“Was there yesterday,” he said. “It was cold and windy.”

To remember and honor a generation of soldiers that is often under-appreciated is the biggest thing, Breuninger said.

“Vietnam was a long, tough war for our young men. My brother got a Bronze Star medal, 82nd Airborne in Vietnam,” he said of the award given for valor in battle.

“He would never tell the details of it. He had some tough times ... Talked a little bit as he got older, but when he was younger he never mentioned it.”

Honors long overdue

During the public program downtown, few came forward when asked to share about the details of their time in Vietnam. But several veterans shared memories of before and after the war when asked to recall memories of their service.

George Johnson, 73, served from 1967 to 1968 in Lai Khe near the Cambodian border. He had enlisted in the Army and was initially assigned to radio repair.

“As soon as I got to Vietnam, they gave me a rifle and put me in infantry,” he said. “It was rough. I still have flashbacks, been over 50 years ago. I wouldn’t wish that place on nobody.”

After the war, Johnson worked in construction, at the post office and then 28 years in facilities at Culpeper Memorial Hospital before retiring in 2015.

Asked about a country now honoring its Vietnam veterans, he said, “It’s a special brand to do that, come back,” recalling a cold reception upon his return.

“They were heckling us so bad,” Johnson said. “We didn’t do nothing than what we was supposed to get done.”

Pastor Jojuan White, with the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, blessed the gathering, thanking all the men and women who fought and sacrificed for freedom’s sake during the difficult years of the Vietnam war, through the hardships of those who were left behind and during some Americans' negative responses.

“We thank you we have now risen above that—that the honor long overdue has been now been given,” White prayed.

The color guards of the co-sponsors presented the colors during the ceremony, bright flags blowing in cool March winds as cars slowed on West Street to view the processional.

Turning points

Vietnam veteran Michael Weyler, a governor with the Order of Founders & Patriots of America, addressed the crowd about his war experience as a civil engineer in 1970.

“Praise God I had a chance to be there, find out what was going on, and I am here today,” he said afterward.

Recognition for those who served in the war was slow in coming, said Weyler of Fairfax, who is a dual member of Culpeper Minutemen Chapter and Col. William Grayson Chapter of VASSAR.

He recalled a parade years ago for Persian Gulf War veterans in Houston to which Vietnam veterans were also invited.

“It didn’t do much for me, except the fact what I remember was my wife and my children were able to wave at me as I went by,” Weyler said.

Leaving Vietnam, he recalled U.S. troops being dressed up except for one dirty soldier who looked like he had been picked up out of the rice patty.

Arriving back in America, “Still had mud on his boots and his floppy hat and a dazed look, like he’s wandering around, 'What am I going to do next?' ... I was wondering, did he ever get his parade?”

To remember the Vietnam War is to remember something that's part of the fabric of America, Weyler said.

“You can’t eliminate war from your history. Those are turning points, what makes your culture what it is today,” the native of Boston, Mass., said.

Thanks for your service

F.L. Bache was working on a farm in Culpeper when he got drafted. He served from 1971 to 1972 in Vietnam.

“After that, (I) realized what are we are doing here?” he said after Tuesday’s program.

Hard work on the farm prepared him well for the military, Bache said: “Shoot, that was a breeze.”

As a younger man getting ready to go off to war, he said he realized the Vietnam conflict was not very popular.

Coming back home after doing just about everything in the war, his unit was snuck onto Travis Air Force Base in California. Because of the protesters, it was 3 o’clock in the morning, Bache said.

“It was nice to be back in the world, that’s what we called it over there,” he said. "This is a bad dream, we gonna wake up in the world here."

Asked what he remembered most about being in Vietnam, Bache said, “Being in a bad place at a bad time.”

Vietnam veteran Charles Jameson of Culpeper, the Minutemen chapter's historian, was happy to see so many veterans attend the local program.

“This is a day that should be honored and I’d just like to say, welcome home,” he said, later recalling his draft days, “When I was going to Vietnam, it seems like everyone was going—2,709,918 Americans served in Vietnam. This number represents 9.7 percent of their generation. Thank you for your service.”

