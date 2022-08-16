Weldon Cooper Center: Culpeper region to see 33% population growth through 2050

The five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan region, with Culpeper at the center, is projected to experience nearly 33% population growth to a total of 241,925 people by the year 2050, according to new projections in July from the Weldon Cooper Center at University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The Towns of Culpeper and Warrenton are expected to see population increases in each decade between 2020 and 2050, with Culpeper projected to grow by 42.5% by 2050, Orange County by 32.9%, Fauquier County by 31.7%, and Madison County by 10.3%. Rappahannock County is projected to see slight population decline between 2020 and 2040, but an increase of 1.7% by 2050, according to a release from Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission.

The Town of Culpeper is projected to grow to 28,587 by 2050, while Warrenton is projected to 13,246 by the same year. The current Town of Culpeper population is 18,633, according to the 2020 Census. Culpeper is the fifth biggest large town in Virginia. Leesburg is the biggest small-town, followed by Blacksburg, Herndon, and Christiansburg, according to the Weldon Cooper Center.

The July 2022 release is the first release since the 2020 U.S. Census. State-level projections are developed first, and local projections are then developed past on past trends and are controlled within the total statewide projections, according to the release.