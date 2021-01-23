Westmoreland County educator pens book about John Brown follower

“So much of our historical instruction over the years has leaned toward hero worship,” said Sadler.

But Sadler said he was drawn to understand what motivated Hazlett and the others who marched with Brown. Another aspect of the tale, he said, is that it’s also the story of “a bunch of guys pulling of one of history’s most famous heists: the capture of that arsenal.”

In researching the book, Sadler relied on letters and historical documents to learn about the events at Harper’s Ferry.

The book begins with the unveiling of the historical marker, and then proceeds in reverse chronological order. It includes comments made by historian Clarence Stephenson at the marker’s unveiling ceremony on March 27, 2009.

Stephenson said Hazlett’s story started like so many others who grew up as farmers in that part of Pennsylvania, but changed drastically when, as a teenager, he moved to Kansas to work on his brother’s farm.

“It was there that he met like-minded individuals who believed deeply in the morality of killing in the name of Biblical righteousness,” Stephenson said. “When Kansas was about to turn into a slave state, Mr. Hazlett was spurred to action, and he was going to find a way to stop the spread of what he knew to be the scourge of our country.”