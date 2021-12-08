 Skip to main content
'What do you want for Christmas?'
'What do you want for Christmas?'

Young Arthur Barton, 3, discusses Christmas wishes Saturday morning with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Culpeper’s Salem Volunteer Fire Department.

The North Pole couple arrived at the event in style, disembarking from a shiny red fire truck, to the delight of about 50 young children and their families.

Filled with Christmas cheer, tiny tots whispered wishes to the Jolly Old Elf and groups gathered around Santa and Mrs. Claus to document the moment with photographs.

Attendees enjoyed a breakfast with pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and applesauce with coffee, tea or orange juice, with sales benefitting the fire department.

