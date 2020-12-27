What flu season? Cases are down in Fredericksburg region and across nation

In late summer, health officials were encouraging people to get their flu shots so the community might avoid a “twin-demic” of both COVID-19 cases and seasonal flu.
As 2020 comes to a close, a question about how flu activity is looking might be answered with the response: “What flu season?”
Across the Fredericksburg area, state and nation, flu levels remain lower than normal this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The influence surveillance report by the Virginia Department of Health shows some sporadic activity across the state in late October, but an absolute flatline in terms of activity since then. That’s compared to last season, when widespread flu activity was reported from Nov. 30, 2019, to April 4, 2020.
The slowdown has prompted some Free Lance–Star readers to question if people who contract, and die from, the flu or any other respiratory illness are being counted as COVID-19 cases and fatalities.
“If some 95-year old dies from COVID, it is reported as COVID-related but the chances are that same individual might have died from something else during the year,” said Alfred King of Spotsylvania County. “The same thing holds true for flu deaths this year. ... More likely, the ‘normal-year’ flu deaths this year are being reported as ‘COVID related.’”
It is possible for someone to mistake symptoms of the flu for those of COVID-19 because they are so similar, just as it is possible for one person to conceivably have both, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
However, she said only those who test positive for COVID-19 are added to the daily count of virus cases just as deaths are listed as being COVID-19 associated, only if doctors have put the virus as the cause on a death certificate.
“We do not anticipate misclassification on death certificates,” she said.
Both flu and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses that cause similar issues such as cough and chills, fever and trouble breathing. Some COVID-19 sufferers have reported initial bouts of stomach problems, just as someone with the flu might. About the only symptom that’s unique to COVID-19 is the loss of taste and smell.
What determines the difference is a laboratory test, Balmes–John said. While there are varying levels of reliability, based on the type of COVID-19 test given, testing is still the go-to diagnostic tool.
“We still test for the flu just like we test for COVID-19,” said Dr. Eric Tosh, chairman of emergency medicine for Mary Washington Healthcare. “Neither test is the perfect test, so there are false negatives for both. But because COVID-19 is so much more contagious, that’s what we’re seeing more of. It’s almost as if it’s displacing the flu.”
President Donald Trump claimed in October that doctors and hospitals are overcounting the toll from COVID-19 to make more money, but local health officials have said that’s not the case.
“That really is a myth,” Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, said during a Nov. 23 town hall. He added that instead of hospitals making more money during the pandemic, they’re “being financially devasted ... and we’re here, in fact, pleading for the community to stay safe so we see less of them.”
Tosh also said it was unlikely for people to be misclassified as COVID-19 fatalities without a positive test. Mary Washington Hospital has treated the bulk of local virus patients, and he said anyone who’s come through the hospital with virus symptoms is tested.
“We’ll know what their status is so you won’t have to guess,” he said.
Some of the measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 also may be keeping flu cases at bay, especially since flu is less contagious, said Dr. Ekta Gupta, who deals with infectious disease at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. More people are staying home—including school children who tend to spread the flu—and they’re wearing masks and keeping their distance from others.
“More importantly, the vaccination rate for influenza increased,” Gupta said.
Early on in the pandemic, there were suggestions that COVID-19 is no different than the flu—and for many who’ve had no or mild symptoms, that might be true. But health officials point out that, while both can cause severe illness and death, “a larger proportion of COVID-19 cases results in hospitalization or death,” according to the state health department.
More severe outcomes tend to increase with COVID-19 with age while the flu tends to affect the very young and the very old, states the VDH website.
Local statistics illustrate COVID-19’s devastation to the older set. People 39 and younger make up half the confirmed cases in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. No one in that age group has died from the virus locally.
The trends are swapped for their parents and grandparents. Those 60 and older make up only 15 percent of the cases, but account for 88 percent of the local deaths. Of the 116 virus-associated fatalities, 102 of the people who’ve died were age 60 and over.
In addition, COVID-19 is more contagious than the flu.
“Think about it like going into a room with 10 people,” Tosh said. “If one of them has the flu, maybe they might spread it to one or two other people. If it’s COVID, then you might see six or seven people or more. Every interaction is that much more likely to result in a new infection.
Because flu and COVID present similar symptoms, Gupta recommended that patients not wait it out as they may have done in the past.
“Seek treatment sooner because of the severity and complications,” she said. “Quarantine yourself until COVID-19 is ruled out.”
Last week, an Associated Press report said 2020 was on track to be the deadliest year in history, with at least 400,000 more deaths than 2019, primarily because of the coronavirus. Based on current projections, American deaths could top more than 3 million for the first time, according to the AP.
Tosh wonders how many more fatalities have been caused—not because of the virus but from people not coming to hospitals for fear of being exposed to it. “When they do end up coming, they’re more sick,” he said.
In September and October, Mary Washington saw a record number of patients coming into the emergency room with heart attacks. Normally, they might have sought help sooner, when the chest pains began.
“But for fear of being exposed,” they stayed at home and what might have been treatable ending up causing serious damage, or death, Tosh said. “My biggest concern as an emergency physician is and always been from the beginning of this that people get the care that they need when they need it.”
