WHAT TO DO: Celebrating New Year's Eve in the Culpeper area

Will the New Year be good to you in ’22? Here’s hoping.
Want to celebrate the end of 2021 around these parts? There are many public health recommendations to consider in selecting how to revel this year. Stay at home and eat shrimp cocktail until the ball drops on TV—or, for those fully vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks indoors and in large groups, here are some other weekend choices:
FRIDAY New Year’s Eve—Family Fun at Graves Mountain: the popular lodge at the foot of the mountains in Syria changed its Dec. 31 plans to facilitate greater COVID protections for guests, according to a social media post cancelling indoor activities. There will still be a special family style dinner at distanced tables for NYE. Outdoor activities will also be available: nature walk starting at 11 a.m., campfire, s’mores, mule cart rides, trail riding and hiking and walking on 18 miles of trails.
—Masquerade Ball at Sangria Bowl: upstairs in the Culpeper State Theater on South Main Street, 9 p.m. to midnight, dress up and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and music to toast the New Year. Cocktail attire. Cash bar.
—NYE Drag Party at Jackleg, 110 E. Davis St., doors open at 8 p.m., drag queen show at 9 p.m., dance floor opens at 11 p.m. to count down to ’22. Come as you are, but feel free to dress fancy.
—Roarin’ 20s NYE Celebration at The Pier, 302 E. Davis Street. With DJ LDOUG, photo booth and free champagne. Masks will be provided. Semi-formal.
—WAR Craft Brewery bash, along U.S. Route 15 at the Madison line, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party noon-1 a.m. Flavor on Main has a special NYE menu and Pepper’s Grill will have a holiday buffet.
—Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg celebrates New Year’s Eve with family friends, noon to 8 p.m. in the brewery taproom and pub. An Irish toast at 7 p.m. and Green Ribbon serving food all day. New Year’s Day Brunch Jan. 1 on site at noon.
NYE Virtual—Freedom’s Eve Watch Night Party-celebrate with the National Museum for African American History & Culture with this pre-recorded broadcast debuting at 10:30 p.m. at nmaahc.si.edu/events/freedoms-eve-bringing-new-year. The annual New Year’s Eve tradition holds space for the memory of slavery and the promise of freedom, reflects on the experience and meaning of faith, and celebrates community and resilience, according to the museum. Teddy Reeves, Curator of Religion, will give a brief overview of the religious traditions of a Watch Night service and a non-denominational blessing for 2022.
—Local Watch Night service-Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper will hold Watch Night Service at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 via conference call only. Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
SATURDAY New Year’s Day—Hair of the Dog Party: at Beer Hound Brewery on Waters Place next to the caboose in downtown Culpeper. This so-called remedy has been around since 1546! So there must be something to it. Doors open at noon and DJ Brown will be playing 2-5 pm.
—Live music at Prince Michel Winery along U.S. Route 29 in Leon: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 1 with The Lonesome Ryder Band playing country, classic rock, oldies and more. Kitchen open noon to 8 p.m.