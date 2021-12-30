WHAT TO DO: Celebrating New Year's Eve in the Culpeper area

Will the New Year be good to you in ’22? Here’s hoping.

Want to celebrate the end of 2021 around these parts? There are many public health recommendations to consider in selecting how to revel this year. Stay at home and eat shrimp cocktail until the ball drops on TV—or, for those fully vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks indoors and in large groups, here are some other weekend choices:

FRIDAY New Year’s Eve—Family Fun at Graves Mountain: the popular lodge at the foot of the mountains in Syria changed its Dec. 31 plans to facilitate greater COVID protections for guests, according to a social media post cancelling indoor activities. There will still be a special family style dinner at distanced tables for NYE. Outdoor activities will also be available: nature walk starting at 11 a.m., campfire, s’mores, mule cart rides, trail riding and hiking and walking on 18 miles of trails.

—Masquerade Ball at Sangria Bowl: upstairs in the Culpeper State Theater on South Main Street, 9 p.m. to midnight, dress up and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and music to toast the New Year. Cocktail attire. Cash bar.