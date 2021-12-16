What to know: Wreaths Across America Saturday at Culpeper National Cemetery

The Wreaths Across America ceremony at Culpeper National Cemetery will begin promptly at noon this Saturday, Dec. 18 followed by the laying of the wreaths.

The program will take place in the Old Section of the cemetery on U.S. Avenue in front of the Admin Building. Chairs will be provided for elderly volunteers, those with disabilities, and the Honor Guard.

Immediately following the ceremony an announcement will be made for volunteers that sponsored wreaths and have family resting at Culpeper National Cemetery, to have a few moments before the general public to place their wreath on their loved ones' resting place. Other volunteers should wait to begin placing the other wreaths.

Many youth organizations will be in attendance this year. Organizers ask to please afford youth the opportunity to lay a wreath so as to carry out the “Teach” part of Wreaths Across America's mission.

Parking will be very limited at the cemetery and will be reserved for handicap, those with disabilities and elderly. Other attendees and volunteers are asked to leave ample time to find on-street parking.