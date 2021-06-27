What's in a name? For Hub of Hope, the four-letter word stands for 'helping other people eat'

When Trent Stinson was a 15-year-old growing up in Richmond, he was devastated by the death of a middle school student who hanged himself to escape daily bullying.
Driven to help, Stinson volunteered with his church’s after-school program for latchkey kids. He later become the program’s director.
Lessons he learned as he worked with that and other groups have been critical in the formation of a Spotsylvania County-based nonprofit called Hub of Hope. The initials in HOPE stand for “Helping Other People Eat.”
Years ago, Stinson, who earned an MBA from Georgetown University, moved from Richmond to Spotsylvania, a spot that wife Dee said was better than the traffic-filled Northern Virginia localities where he had expected to establish a career.
Instead, the businessman who’s also a pastor found his own path, creating a successful application-development company called Infinity Solutions.
But his belief in helping others led him to work on and with local boards and charities, as well as serve on a food insecurity task force conducted by the Spotsylvania County school system.
“I shouldn’t have been, but I was initially shocked that the number of people facing food insecurity in rural Spotsylvania County was on par with cities like Richmond,” said Stinson. “Anecdotally, we’d hear about four kids sitting at a school lunch table, three of them eating off the fourth’s tray because they couldn’t afford to buy lunch.”
Stinson said the task force made good headway, and was poised to act just when the coronavirus pandemic struck, making it hard to immediately move forward.
But the entrepreneur began thinking about a new way to help. He pondered how to make a difference without duplicating what other agencies, charities and groups were already doing.
Stinson began pulling a team together—“I tend to attract people who are also instigators of change”—looking for a sustainable way to help fight insecurity in Spotsylvania and beyond.
After months of brainstorming and deliberations, a group that included a chef, an event planner, a recent college graduate (Stinson’s daughter, Krystina Hierwarter) and many others came up with Hub of Hope.
That’s the umbrella organization under which operates Food2Go, which HOH describes as nonprofit hospitality service that “prepares and delivers nutritious, locally sourced meals to sponsored sites and at-risk populations, in collaboration with strategic partnerships through USDA, Virginia Department of Health, and Spotsylvania County Public Schools.”
The organization has been so successful that first lady Pamela Northam and Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Heidi Herts visited recently to present the Stinsons with a certificate of recognition. The visitors and Food Access Coalition Partners who also attended enjoyed lunch prepared by Hub of Hope.
Next on the Stinsons’ agenda is a new approach: A for-profit restaurant, planned at Cosner’s Corner, where the profits for the normally operating restaurant will be used to help feed the working poor in the region.
Stinson, who sat down with a reporter and several other key figures of an 11-person team operating Hub of Hope, said that it was critical that the organization was able to secure a USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program grant, and is also close to securing a Summer Feeding Student Program grant from the same agency.
“With that money, we’re able to help those who are considered to live in poverty, a family making less than $26,000 a year,” he said, noting that the organization will likely supply large numbers of meals to that population through existing day care and senior centers, or it will create community enrichment centers where people could come to get food.
He said the grant helps to pay some of the overhead, with certain stipulations, which makes it easier to also operate a wing of the organization that will sell meals at the restaurant and from an existing food preparation center at Southpoint. It also has an office there in that shopping center.
Stinson said that because the USDA money can be used only for those at the poverty level, it doesn’t address a big segment of those facing food insecurity, the working poor who don’t make enough to pay rent and put enough food on the table.
“The United Way says that a family of four needs to make $78,000 just for survival,” he said, “so we needed to come up with a sustainable way of helping get food to families who are in that group, especially those who make considerably less than that but above the poverty level. Yes, we have kind sponsors who provide donations to help accomplish that, but to be truly sustainable, we believe we need a separate and continuing revenue source.”
For that, enter Kelley Robinson, a local chef and former operator of a food truck in the area, who has joined Hub of Hope to be the executive chef. She’s now overseeing the cooking of hundreds of meals a day at the organization’s kitchen center in Southpoint and will supervise the restaurant at Cosner’s Corner, which they hope to open later this year, where food will also be prepared for the Food2Go operation.
Details on the name of the restaurant and what sort of food it will offer are still being discussed.
She and Stinson said that the group researched different sorts of restaurants connected to feeding the poor. Some give meals away, while others charge as much as the customers can pay.
But they came away thinking that it would be awkward and even embarrassing to have to ask each customer what they could afford to pay, and that running a state-of-the-art local restaurant would certainly provide more revenue. And in doing so, help more people.
Also in the mix is Kim Beery–Stone, who has been in the local restaurant industry for 30 years, and still operates a catering and event-planning business on the side that will also mesh with Food2Go.
“Right now, I’m managing the logistics, deliveries and packing for sponsor sites and inventory control,” she said, “as well as being event coordinator for our fundraisers.”
The group notes that right now, most meals are going out to places like day care centers or other sites where many meals can be delivered at once. They note that partnerships with Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg school systems are developing, and with Germanna Community College, as well.
“We want it to be clear that we’re not here to replace any existing programs already working,” said Stinson. “But if there is any way to augment or help them, we’re eager to talk about that.”
The program’s director notes that there’s another reason he’s driven to help people on the issue of food insecurity.
“My family faced this growing up and I know how horrible this can be,” he said, noting that it’s a fact of life in Spotsylvania County, where at one point more than 40 percent of students qualified for free lunches. “It’s like our name says. We want to give HOPE by helping other people eat.”
For more information on Hub of Hope, go online to hubofhopeusa.com.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415