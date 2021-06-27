What's in a name? For Hub of Hope, the four-letter word stands for 'helping other people eat'

“The United Way says that a family of four needs to make $78,000 just for survival,” he said, “so we needed to come up with a sustainable way of helping get food to families who are in that group, especially those who make considerably less than that but above the poverty level. Yes, we have kind sponsors who provide donations to help accomplish that, but to be truly sustainable, we believe we need a separate and continuing revenue source.”

For that, enter Kelley Robinson, a local chef and former operator of a food truck in the area, who has joined Hub of Hope to be the executive chef. She’s now overseeing the cooking of hundreds of meals a day at the organization’s kitchen center in Southpoint and will supervise the restaurant at Cosner’s Corner, which they hope to open later this year, where food will also be prepared for the Food2Go operation.

Details on the name of the restaurant and what sort of food it will offer are still being discussed.

She and Stinson said that the group researched different sorts of restaurants connected to feeding the poor. Some give meals away, while others charge as much as the customers can pay.