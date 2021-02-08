"When Women Use Their Power" is new virtual exhibit coming to Carver 4-County Museum

Formidable females of color will be the focus of the Carver 4-County Museum in 2021.
“When Women Use Their Power” is the title of a year-long virtual exhibit launching March 1 at carver4cm.org with a profile of an Ivy League educated math teacher and civic servant.
When women use their power, said Museum Curator Terry Miller, “They speak and stand in truth.”
Her exhibit explores the lives and positive impacts of 10 women of color – one showcased each month through December – who worked in the counties of Culpeper, Orange, Rappahannock and Madison.
Premiering the exhibit is Murcelle A. Coleman (1922-2014), who taught at Carver for a year, from 1965-66, just two short years before the school closed with desegregation. A Richmond native, she spent her adult life residing in Orange County. Coleman so excelled academically at Virginia Union University that she earned a scholarship to Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, from where she earned a Master in Public Health in 1947, according to a Carver 4-County Museum news release.
Coleman came of age during World War II, in which her brother served with the U.S. Army. She was educated to understand and teach about disease prevention while attending the Ivy League institution, according to Miller’s research.
Carver alumna Hortense Hinton-Jackson, vice chairwoman of the GWC Alumni Association, said Coleman was a critical thinker and a strategic one as well.
In fact, Coleman was among the first four African-American teachers at Orange County High School. She went on to become one of the school’s most honored educators, according to the Orange County Education Foundation. Coleman retired in 1987 after a career spanning four decades.
She also spent time on the Orange Planning Commission and Orange Town Council and was the first Black member to serve on both. Coleman, in addition, was on the Orange County School Board, said Hinton-Jackson, chairwoman of the association’s history committee.
“That, however, was the second act of her life,” Hinton-Jackson said. “More important to us was to show the progression of her passion for knowledge, the sources of her joy and confidence in every economic and racial environment, and the ability to make and maintain meaningful relationships over a lifetime.”
Coleman demonstrated that black girls historically excelled in math and science, Miller added.
“When did that end? Was it discouraged at integration?” she asked “Her experiences are illustrative of choices to accept or deny opportunities, even when equipped with the Master of Public Health degree earned in 1947 from Yale School of Public Health in Connecticut. Her life helps us understand the manner in which women’s lives can be competing layers of duty until they unfold in a field of clarity – producing renewed energy to speak and act for good.”
Ensuing “When Women Use Their Power” exhibits will open the first of the month through December. It will include a narrated slide/video presentation, 10-12 minutes long.
Featured subjects are all women of color, consistent with the museum’s mission to document, celebrate and share the educational, social, cultural and military history of students, faculty and administrators of GWC Regional High School, educating African-American students in Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock from 1948-68. The women will include from Orange: Mary E. Dade, Rebecca G. Coleman and Edna R. Lewis; from Culpeper: Angela J. Chapman and Marlene G. Ware; from Rappahannock: Minnie H. Butler and Lillian F. Aylor; and from Madison: Audrey A. Avery and Ruby H. Beck.
The exhibits are being presented online as museum leadership is very cognizant of keeping everyone safe during these times of COVID-19, according to a release from the alumni association: “Thus, our physical doors will be closed until Virginia’s Governor tells all of us that our communities are safe.” Doing it virtually, in addition, will allow the exhibits to be shared with everyone and at their own convenience.
For information, contact museum staff at carver4cm@gmail.com.
