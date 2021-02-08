"When Women Use Their Power" is new virtual exhibit coming to Carver 4-County Museum

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In fact, Coleman was among the first four African-American teachers at Orange County High School. She went on to become one of the school’s most honored educators, according to the Orange County Education Foundation. Coleman retired in 1987 after a career spanning four decades.

She also spent time on the Orange Planning Commission and Orange Town Council and was the first Black member to serve on both. Coleman, in addition, was on the Orange County School Board, said Hinton-Jackson, chairwoman of the association’s history committee.

“That, however, was the second act of her life,” Hinton-Jackson said. “More important to us was to show the progression of her passion for knowledge, the sources of her joy and confidence in every economic and racial environment, and the ability to make and maintain meaningful relationships over a lifetime.”

Coleman demonstrated that black girls historically excelled in math and science, Miller added.