 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper Free Clinic (copy)

The Culpeper Free Clinic is located at 610 Laurel Street, behind Culpeper Medical Center. It is one location where those who live in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District can get tested for COVID-19.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

• The Free Clinic of Culpeper, 610 Laurel Street, Culpeper. Phone: 540-829-5032

• UVA Primary Care Culpeper Family Practice, 1200 Sunset Ln., Suite #2210, Culpeper. Phone: 540-825-6100

• Primary Care Commonwealth Medical Respiratory Clinic, 16268 Bennett Road, Culpeper. Phone: 540-825-6263

• MedExpress Culpeper, VA Urgent Care Center, 1420 South Main Street, Culpeper. Phone: 540-825-2202

• Walgreens—Montanus Dr., 15250 Montanus Dr., Culpeper. Phone: 540-727-8976

• Wellspring Health Services, 15237 Creativity Drive, Culpeper. Phone: 540-321-4281

• UVA Primary Care Family Care of Culpeper, 16240 Bennett Rd., Culpeper. Phone: 540-825-5951

• UVA Pediatrics Culpeper, 16244 Bennett Rd., Culpeper. Phone: 540-825-5381

• COVID-19 Drive-in Screening and Testing, 111 Short St, Orange. Phone: (540) 672-9000

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Madison Free Clinic, 410 N Main St., Madison. Phone: 540-948-3667

• UVA Primary Care Locust Grove, 4376 Germanna Hwy, Locust Grove. Phone: 540-972-7798

• Orange Family Physicians, 13198 James Madison Highway, Orange. Phone: (540) 672-3010

• Piedmont Pediatrics, 20 Rock Pointe Lane, Warrenton. Phone: 540-347-9900

• Fauquier Free Clinic, 35 Rock Pointe Lane, Warrenton. Phone: 540-347-0394

• Piedmont Urgent Care, 493 Blackwell Road, Suite 101B, Warrenton. Phone: 540-347-5200

• GoWell Urgent Care, 75 West Lee Highway, Warrenton. Phone: 540-351-0662

• Dominion Internal Medicine, 225 Oak Springs Drive #201, Warrenton. Phone: (540) 878-5408

A complete list of testing sites throughout Virginia is included on the following website:

https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/covid-19-testing-sites/

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Pearl's father: 'We're in shock' over ruling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News