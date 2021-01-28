Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District

• The Free Clinic of Culpeper, 610 Laurel Street, Culpeper. Phone: 540-829-5032
• UVA Primary Care Culpeper Family Practice, 1200 Sunset Ln., Suite #2210, Culpeper. Phone: 540-825-6100
• Primary Care Commonwealth Medical Respiratory Clinic, 16268 Bennett Road, Culpeper. Phone: 540-825-6263
• MedExpress Culpeper, VA Urgent Care Center, 1420 South Main Street, Culpeper. Phone: 540-825-2202
• Walgreens—Montanus Dr., 15250 Montanus Dr., Culpeper. Phone: 540-727-8976
• Wellspring Health Services, 15237 Creativity Drive, Culpeper. Phone: 540-321-4281
• UVA Primary Care Family Care of Culpeper, 16240 Bennett Rd., Culpeper. Phone: 540-825-5951
• UVA Pediatrics Culpeper, 16244 Bennett Rd., Culpeper. Phone: 540-825-5381
• COVID-19 Drive-in Screening and Testing, 111 Short St, Orange. Phone: (540) 672-9000
• Madison Free Clinic, 410 N Main St., Madison. Phone: 540-948-3667
• UVA Primary Care Locust Grove, 4376 Germanna Hwy, Locust Grove. Phone: 540-972-7798
• Orange Family Physicians, 13198 James Madison Highway, Orange. Phone: (540) 672-3010
• Piedmont Pediatrics, 20 Rock Pointe Lane, Warrenton. Phone: 540-347-9900
• Fauquier Free Clinic, 35 Rock Pointe Lane, Warrenton. Phone: 540-347-0394
• Piedmont Urgent Care, 493 Blackwell Road, Suite 101B, Warrenton. Phone: 540-347-5200
• GoWell Urgent Care, 75 West Lee Highway, Warrenton. Phone: 540-351-0662
• Dominion Internal Medicine, 225 Oak Springs Drive #201, Warrenton. Phone: (540) 878-5408
A complete list of testing sites throughout Virginia is included on the following website: