While nursing home deaths drop nationwide, three reported at Caroline facility this week

COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes across the country have dropped 91 percent since the end of December, but that trend is not true in one local facility.
Three of the five deaths reported this week in the Rappahannock Area Health District happened at the Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center. It’s in the midst of its second outbreak, which started March 24 and includes at least five cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Bowling Green center went through almost all of 2020 before the virus crept in for the first time Dec. 28. That outbreak killed 14 people and turned out to be the second deadliest in the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
To date, 251 local people have died from COVID-19. The five deaths reported this week involved white residents ranging in age from their 50s to 80-plus. Three were women and two were men who lived in Caroline, King George and Spotsylvania counties.
Since vaccines were released in December, cases and deaths have taken a dramatic downturn at nursing homes and assisted-care facilities nationwide, according to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The improvement has been so vast that visitors are being allowed in buildings again.
“Across the country, residents are reuniting with their loved ones face-to-face for the first time in a year,” according to a press release from the association. “The new data underscores the importance of vaccinations.”
But as the vaccination rate is going up—and Virginia has administered more than 3.9 million shots to date—metrics representing the local level of infection are “creeping back up” as well, said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare.
“I think we are in a race against time here getting more of our community vaccinated as soon as possible to kind of continue that break in the chain of transmission that we were able to see here at the beginning of the year,” McDermott said.
National health officials fear a fourth surge in cases as people have relaxed some of their precautions in their rush to put the pandemic behind them. Mary Chamberlin, a public relations specialist with the local health district, sees it in the community.
People seem to be more complacent, thinking that because there are more vaccines out there, “we don’t have to wear a mask as much as we used to, we don’t have to social distance,” she said. “COVID-19 fatigue definitely plays a big part each time we have these increases in cases.”
Local cases have been ticking up since March 19. The weekly average was about 34 cases per day then, compared with 67 cases per day on Friday.
COVID-19 patients at the three area hospitals almost doubled from mid-March to the end of the month, when there were 41 people hospitalized. That number dropped to 34 patients by Friday, according to local health officials.
Because the hospitals take in patients from beyond the local health district and The Free Lance–Star’s weekly chart of cases, hospitalizations and deaths only shows local patients, it doesn’t reflect the high number of people hospitalized.
The positivity rate, which measures the number of positive COVID-19 tests among all those taken, had dropped to 5.2 percent in mid-March for the local health district. As of Friday, it was 9.5 percent.
Health officials have been reminding residents all week that “even though much of the conversation now is focused on vaccines and the light at the end of the tunnel, we are not quite there yet,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
She stressed the ongoing need to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands to prevent the spread of illness.
Statewide, cases have risen slightly since mid-March, from an average of 1,424 per day to 1,468 per day, and a graphic illustrating the change shows more of a plateau while the local health district’s has more ups and downs.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said Friday that “things continue to trend in a positive manner” and that he hoped “things will continue to open up as we look to summer” and see rising numbers of vaccinations and falling caseloads.
The same is not true in at least half the nation. Case numbers are rising, especially among younger people, and states such as Massachusetts and Michigan are reporting more new cases among older children, teens and young adults, according to national reports.
Locally, the age breakdown hasn’t changed that much since the pandemic began, according to RAHD data. Since March 2020, the average age of local hospital patients has been in the 50s and 60s, except for January and February, when the average age climbed to the low 70s.
Likewise, people in their 20s have accounted for the highest percentage of local cases for months, and the age distribution was almost exactly the same for the end of 2020 as the end of March 2021. About 16 percent of people who’ve test positive were under 19, another 16 percent were age 60 and over, and the remaining 68 percent were in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.
