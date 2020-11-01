While others are trying to divide, area people of faith gather to create unity in worship rally

He added, “With so much polarization in our world right now, unity in the midst of that is so important. All across our region, churches are standing to lift up name of Jesus above prejudice and racism and bigotry and above politics. This is an effort to bring people together, rather than divide.”

Though they noted before and during the rally that politics wasn’t part of the event, several ministers offering prayers said it’s hard not to see the backdrop that makes unity among those of faith so important.

“We realize that we’re in a very divided time in our nation right now, and also in the church itself,” said Pastor Adam Blosser of Goshen Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County. “We want to bring people together against that backdrop of drawn denominational and racial lines, worshipping together and focusing on what unites us, our father in Christ going forward.”

He added, “We chose this date strategically, two days before an election, to show that unity is more powerful than what divides us.”

During the rally, Pastor David Bradshaw of Awakening Community Church in Spotsylvania said the group was standing as one body that crossed racial and denominational lines “to ask the Lord to intervene for healing, righteousness, justice and peace in our nation.”