While others are trying to divide, area people of faith gather to create unity in worship rally

While politicians around the country were closing campaigns with messages of division, some 500 members and guests of a coalition of Fredericksburg churches gathered Sunday to talk something different: unity.
One Church Rappahannock Region, an interdenominational group made of white and Black churches, held a worship rally at the Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium on Sunday afternoon after wet, stormy weather providentially cleared just in time.
With a band playing religious music from a stage behind center field and more than a dozen pastors queued up masked in an evangelical version of an on-deck circle, joyous attendees picked socially distanced spots on the field and in the stands to watch and participate.
They lifted and waved arms in worship and solidarity, sang along and said they were glad to be part of an event where the words “unity,” “Christ,” “togetherness,” “love,” “healing” and “oneness” peppered the prayers of the more than a dozen participating local pastors.
Jeff Smith, pastor of Strong Tower Church in Stafford County, spoke along with some other ministers before the two-hour “Worship Rally” kicked off. He said all in the group thought it important “for the local faith community to really stand together in unity, for justice and change and to lift up the name of Jesus in this contentious time.”
He added, “With so much polarization in our world right now, unity in the midst of that is so important. All across our region, churches are standing to lift up name of Jesus above prejudice and racism and bigotry and above politics. This is an effort to bring people together, rather than divide.”
Though they noted before and during the rally that politics wasn’t part of the event, several ministers offering prayers said it’s hard not to see the backdrop that makes unity among those of faith so important.
“We realize that we’re in a very divided time in our nation right now, and also in the church itself,” said Pastor Adam Blosser of Goshen Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County. “We want to bring people together against that backdrop of drawn denominational and racial lines, worshipping together and focusing on what unites us, our father in Christ going forward.”
He added, “We chose this date strategically, two days before an election, to show that unity is more powerful than what divides us.”
During the rally, Pastor David Bradshaw of Awakening Community Church in Spotsylvania said the group was standing as one body that crossed racial and denominational lines “to ask the Lord to intervene for healing, righteousness, justice and peace in our nation.”
Aaron Anderson, pastor at New Vision Kingdom of God Ministries at Spotsylvania, prayed for those listening to keep Jesus at the center of their faith, their lives and their story.
He said if they can do that, there’s nothing that can’t be accomplished in his name, and “the racial divide will be healed, the political divide will be healed and more if we keep you at our center.”
Sunday’s rally was a family-friendly event, with youngsters and others dancing down on the field, one attendee swinging shiny flags to the music, while over in the left field some youngsters kicked a ball about. Organizers hope that it’s just the start of more than can be done.
Rally attendees said they came for just what they got: the chance to pray and worship as one family.
“We just wanted to be with the people of God, worshipping with those of other churches,” said Barbara Curry, attending with husband Bowie. She noted that after there’s been so much divisiveness lately, “it’s just nice to have some unity.”
Rob Hedelt
