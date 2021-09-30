While patient details remain private, state figures show benefit of vaccination

After reading newspaper’s story Wednesday about local deaths from COVID-19, Debra Hall of Spotsylvania County asked a question that other readers have posed in recent weeks.

“What we’re really wondering is, all these people who are dying, have they been vaccinated or not?” she asked. “I think it’s useful information and it just seems to be something they keep leaving out of the articles.”

The information isn’t included in stories about deaths in the Rappahannock Area Health District because it isn’t available from the Virginia Department of Health. In its attempt to maintain patient confidentiality, the state doesn’t provide vaccination status on a case-by-case basis.

“We do want to protect the privacy of the families who have lost someone,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer with the Rappahannock Area Health District which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

To date, 330 residents of the local health district have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Sixteen deaths have been reported since last Monday, Sept. 20.