While patient details remain private, state figures show benefit of vaccination

After reading newspaper’s story Wednesday about local deaths from COVID-19, Debra Hall of Spotsylvania County asked a question that other readers have posed in recent weeks.
“What we’re really wondering is, all these people who are dying, have they been vaccinated or not?” she asked. “I think it’s useful information and it just seems to be something they keep leaving out of the articles.”
The information isn’t included in stories about deaths in the Rappahannock Area Health District because it isn’t available from the Virginia Department of Health. In its attempt to maintain patient confidentiality, the state doesn’t provide vaccination status on a case-by-case basis.
“We do want to protect the privacy of the families who have lost someone,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer with the Rappahannock Area Health District which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
To date, 330 residents of the local health district have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Sixteen deaths have been reported since last Monday, Sept. 20.
Here’s what the state health department does provide on numerous dashboards pertaining to COVID-19 in Virginia, all available at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia. It keeps a running tally for each locality and health district in the state on the number of deaths, breaking down the demographics of those who’ve died by age groups, race and ethnicity and gender.
However, information on vaccination status is reported only for the whole state or by the region. And because the state is divided into five sprawling regions, that information isn’t particularly localized.
But it does answer some of the questions Hall asked on statistics regarding how many people who’ve been fully vaccinated have had “breakthrough cases” or later became infected with COVID-19.
To date, 5.1 million Virginians, or 60 percent of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated. Of those who’ve received the full dosage, 26,926 people, or 0.5 percent, have gotten infected since Jan. 1, according to state data.
Of the total number of breakthrough cases, 1,053 people, or 0.021 percent, have been hospitalized and 273 people, or 0.0054 percent of the total, have died.
Put another way, for the week that ended Sept. 18, unvaccinated people died of COVID-19 at a rate 36.7 times higher than vaccinated people, according to the state health department.
“Vaccination drastically reduces the chance of getting sick and deaths are overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated,” said April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, among others. “For those vaccinated, COVID-19 mostly resembles a cold.”
Another local indicator that speaks to the question of whether the vaccines are preventing serious illness is a graphic presented by Mary Washington Healthcare. Twice a week, it posts a chart on its website, marywashingtonhealthcare.com/COVID-19.aspx, that shows the vaccination status of COVID-19 patients at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
As of Monday, 59 of 68 patients being treated for virus symptoms were not vaccinated. All those on ventilators (five) and in intensive care (12) had not been vaccinated; neither had the 38 people under age 65 who were being treated.
While those who got vaccinated hoped the shots in the arms would signal the end of masks on the faces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges that the highly transmissible delta variant changed those expectations. It continues to advise that everyone—vaccinated or not—should wear masks when they’re indoors in areas with high transmission rates. The entire state of Virginia has been in the high transmission category for weeks, according to the VDH.
In addition, the CDC says that those who are older, have a weakened immune system or an underlying medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe disease “might choose to wear a mask [indoors] regardless of the level of transmission” in their community.
The CDC advises those precautions as the weather gets cooler and people start to think about holiday gatherings, which was another question on Hall’s mind. Continued mask wearing indoors is among the updated recommendations for 2021 holidays, available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/celebrations.html.
“You don’t know how cautious you should or shouldn’t be,” Hall said. “You need a little information to make decisions like should we have Christmas?”
