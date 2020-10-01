White House ups bid in last-ditch COVID talks with Congress

Pelosi has never had a reputation for leaving large sums of money on the table and her tactical position—facing a White House and Senate controlled by Republicans—is not as strong as her hardline tactics might indicate.

The White House also seems far more eager for a deal than does McConnell. Any compromise that could pass both the House and Senate is sure to alienate a large chunk of the Senate GOP.

McConnell said the two sides remain “very, very far apart.”

Even if Pelosi and Mnuchin were able to reach a tentative agreement on “top line” spending levels, dozens of details would need to be worked out. A particularly difficult issue, Pelosi told her colleagues earlier in the day, remains McConnell’s insistence on a liability shield for businesses fearing COVID-related lawsuits after they reopen their doors.

Pelosi has sold her latest bill as an attempt to establish a negotiating position that might boost the negotiations. A more skeptical take is that the speaker is trying to placate party moderates who protested that she has been too inflexible in negotiations and played a role in the collapse of earlier aid talks.