Why Virginia teachers are leaving, and how they might be convinced to stay

Maggie McCabe can point to the exact moment she knew she had to leave her job as a Stafford County high school English and creative writing teacher.

“The first moment that I mentally checked out when I was with a student—that’s what broke me,” said McCabe. “Students feel safe with us and want to talk, especially my creative writing students. But I couldn’t focus. And the students deserve more than that.”

McCabe, who was in her fifth year as a public school teacher, quit her job Feb. 5 and now works for a local nonprofit. She is one of the many teachers both locally and nationwide who are thinking about or already have walked away from a profession many of them dreamed of going into since they were students themselves.

McCabe said she always knew she wasn’t going to make a lot of money as a teacher and that it was going to be a time-consuming and stressful job—but it’s the only job she can recall ever wanting to do.

“I pictured myself making a difference and being a constant for many students who don’t have that in their lives,” McCabe said. “I thought I could be a resource for low-income students, because that was my background.”

McCabe started her teaching career in Caroline County and then moved to Stafford. She found that the demographics were different between the two divisions, but the pressures on teachers were the same.

“I realized it’s not the county, it’s the system,” McCabe said. “It seems like there is just a national acceptance that teachers are treated as ‘less than.’ It’s just assumed that they will work beyond their contract hours and have a lot of stressors that they should just accept.”

McCabe’s contracted work week was 40 hours, but she was spending an additional two or three unpaid hours every weeknight and half of every Sunday grading or prepping for lessons. Her husband is also a teacher, and there was little time left for them to take care of their house or spend time together as a couple.

In spring 2020, when schools abruptly shut down, McCabe felt hopeful that society would finally see the effort and dedication teachers put into their jobs.

“It felt like teachers were finally being seen for what we did, and acknowledged. But it was so incredibly short-lived,” she said.

As the country slogged into the second year of the pandemic, McCabe noticed a change in the way people were talking about teachers.

“I think people needed someone to be angry at,” she said. “Teachers became Public Enemy No. 1. People resented that teachers were working at home. They thought they were babysitting their own children while teachers were not really working. I had to delete so many friends [on social media] because I couldn’t get up and do my job the next day because of how we were being talked to.”

McCabe felt undone by the lack of respect for a job she had always been proud of and had gone into debt to achieve.

At school, she couldn’t keep performing the role of professional, competent teacher. At home, she was no longer practicing any self-care.

“It became scary,” she said. “I was in this vegetative state. At school, kids would ask me, ‘What’s wrong?’ ”

In February, she became the third teacher or paraeducator in the English department at her school to quit mid-year.

“I’m giving myself time to heal,” McCabe said.

A worsening trend Multiple recent studies have found that teachers are leaving or thinking about leaving their jobs—and often the profession—at a higher rate than they were before the pandemic, worsening a trend that has existed in the U.S. for decades.

According to a 2017 report on teacher turnover conducted by the Learning Policy Institute, an education research and policy think tank, teacher attrition—the percentage of teachers leaving the profession—increased from 5.1% in 1992 to 8.4% in 2005.

“The 3% increase in attrition rates is not trivial: It amounts to about 90,000 additional teachers needing to be hired across the U.S. each year,” the report states, noting that attrition is higher in the U.S. than in other countries.

In addition to the 8% of teachers who leave the profession, another 8% of teachers move to different schools each year, making the total annual turnover rate 16%, the LPI report states.

The total turnover rate hovered around 16% for years. But a handful of recent studies suggest that turnover might be higher now than pre-pandemic.

According to a survey of educators conducted early last year by the RAND Corporation, 23% of all teachers—and half of all Black teachers—said they were likely to leave their current teaching jobs by the end of the 2020–21 school year.

The RAND survey also found that teachers report experiencing job-related stress and symptoms of depression at higher rates than the general adult population. Seventy-eight percent of teachers said they experience frequent job-related stress, compared to 40% of the general population—and 40% of teachers experienced symptoms of depression, compared to 10% of the general population.

An EdWeek Research Center survey of about 700 teachers and 300 school leaders conducted in March 2021 found that 54% of teachers said they are either “somewhat” or “very likely” to leave teaching in the next two years, compared to 34% who said they would have answered that way before the pandemic.

According to the EdWeek survey, 84% of teachers said their jobs are more stressful now than they were pre-pandemic.

The National Education Association conducted a similar survey of its members in January, and found that 55% of them are planning to leave education sooner than they anticipated because of the pandemic, regardless of their age or years of experience.

In Stafford County, 141 school division employees—67 licensed teachers and 74 service staff—resigned their positions midway through last school year, up from 80 total employees who left during the 2019–20 school year.

So far this year, 135 employees—35 licensed staff and 100 service staff—have left.

In Spotsylvania County, 167 school division staff have resigned so far this year, up from 137 last school year and 93 during the 2019–20 school year.

When Spotsylvania teachers responded to “intent to return” forms in December, 13% indicated that they are “undecided” about returning for the 2022–23 school year—compared to 5% who answered that way last year.

When educators leave, divisions must spend money to replace them, by paying human resources staff to process the exit, and spending more money on recruiting, hiring and training new employees.

The 2017 LPI report estimated that it costs $11,000 to replace a teacher in a suburban district such as Spotsylvania—making the estimated cost to the division of replacing the 167 educators who resigned this year $1.8 million.

Problems of pay

According to the Education Week survey, raising salaries is the No. 1 action school districts can take to retain their teachers. Respondents to the NEA survey also said increasing salaries would be the most effective way to address teacher burnout.

“I knew from the start [that I wasn’t going to make a lot of money], but I thought the reward would balance that out,” McCabe said. “And it does, to some extent, but the reward does not pay my bills. If I could pay the bills through the gratitude of my students, that would be something.”

A 2017 report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development looked at the education data from its 35 member countries and found that in the U.S., teachers are paid on average less than 60% of the salaries of similarly educated professionals.

Heather Drane, a middle school social studies and English teacher in Spotsylvania, said she feels the societal expectation is that teachers should accept lower salaries because “it’s about the kids.”

“Frankly, I think there’s a certain level of misogyny involved,” Drane said. “This is a female-led profession, traditionally, and it’s very undervalued because of that. People are more willing to use these levers of guilt—‘Well, it’s about the children’ and ‘Don’t you care about the kids?’—to manipulate and control a group of people who have given their life to civil service.”

Drane is considering taking a job with a different school division next year because she said Spotsylvania County has “normalized” not giving its teachers cost-of-living increases.

As a result, a 30-year teacher in Spotsylvania makes $40,000 less than a 30-year teacher in Prince William County, Drane said. The less money that a teacher makes, the less he or she is able to pay into Virginia’s retirement system for state employees.

The promise of a pension at the end of a career is what can make a teacher’s comparatively low salary, relative to other professions that require similar education, palatable, Drane said.

“It’s part of the whole compensation package for a teacher, which people don’t understand,” she said. “I get paid for 10 months of work. Over the summer, I get paid for work I’ve already done.

“It’s a commitment that was made to me when I was hired, that someday my hard work would benefit me by providing me with a retirement income I could rely on,” Drane continued. “The fewer step increases, the longer it will take for me to be able to retire. That’s going against the heart and soul of the way teachers are compensated in our country. It’s really an evil thing to do.”

But mid-career teachers like Drane are also up against school divisions that often cap the years of experience they will accept of new hires.

“If I don’t leave, I could be up against a point where I’m trapped here,” Drane said.

Spotsylvania and Stafford have requested funding to begin fixing problems of teacher salary scale compression in their budgets for the next fiscal year, but Drane said that won’t help people who have put in decades of service.

Lack of support

The Rand survey also found that teachers are more likely to leave when they don’t feel supported by school leadership and the community.

Angela King, a middle school special education teacher in Spotsylvania, said that’s the main reason why she will not return to her position next year.

“I absolutely love what I do,” King said. “But it’s the lack of support from higher up. What sent me over was when [the Spotsylvania School Board] fired [former superintendent] Dr. Baker. I thought, if they can fire him, I’m nobody, and honestly, I was afraid.”

King said she feels the School Board has become distracted by “what we call a loud minority” of community members who have been vocal at meetings this year in opposition to mask mandates, critical race theory and “sexually explicit” books in school libraries.

Instead, she’d like to see school division leadership support teachers by “showing up in school buildings” to see what teachers actually do and funding a budget that gives teachers what they truly need.

“I’d like to see them put us as a priority, not the parents who are threatening them,” King said. “Give us the $1,000 bonus you promised us. Adjust our pay scale so it matches what other divisions are doing.”

Drane also said she sees public outcry over “divisive topics” in school curriculum as a distraction.

“It seems to just be a political issue that people are using to try to push a wedge between parents and the school systems,” she said, adding that neither she nor anyone she knows has ever been contacted by a parent with a concern about the topic of a lesson.

“Nobody’s coming to our schools with those complaints,” Drane said. “All this stuff started happening running up to the gubernatorial race. To me, it’s the most blatant politics you can possibly imagine.”

King always saw herself as a public servant teaching the next generation, but said politics has made that responsibility intolerable.

“I’m coming home from work in tears half the time,” she said. “It’s not worth it.”

‘We’re the ones $65,000 in debt to do this’

McCabe said there are concrete steps, in addition to improving pay, that school divisions can take to retain their teachers. One is creating a culture that prioritizes teachers’ mental health and physical wellbeing.

“I had been telling my students to prioritize their mental health and I felt like a phony, because I wasn’t doing it for myself,” McCabe said.

In a special report on retaining teachers during the pandemic published last spring, Education Week made several suggestions for how school leadership can support mental health, such as normalizing talking about mental health or needing to take time off to recharge; training employees to act as mental health ambassadors; setting up help lines within the division; and reducing barriers to getting insurance-covered counseling or therapy services.

Drane said teachers need to be treated as professionals and given less busy work and more free time during the day to collaborate with colleagues.

“We are bombarded with ‘professional development,’ ” she said. “They feel like, if they’re not budgeting every single minute of our day full of stuff, that somehow we’re getting paid for not doing work.”

McCabe said she thinks society doesn’t understand or respect the degrees or credentials required to become a licensed teacher.

“I don’t go into a hospital, take out a scalpel and start operating,” she said. “We’re the ones who are $65,000 in debt to do this, and have to take continuing education to prove that we can still do the job we were hired for.”

Drane said teachers need to advocate for themselves more clearly. She said she tries to jump on opportunities to educate her students and the public on how teachers are compensated, how hard teachers work and how much they care about their students.

“I’m in there with 60 English students and 50 history students every day and I need to be prepared for them. There isn’t anybody else there picking up the slack,” she said. “Teachers are some of the people most committed to their jobs that I’ve ever met.”

McCabe said that dedication is helping former teachers get jobs in other professions.

“Employers are gobbling us up,” she said.